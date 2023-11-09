When it comes to food, the modern individual has the ability to be more aware of what they are putting in their body than ever before. Despite this, it is still difficult to get everything right all of the time. For starters, the vocabulary surrounding the food market in the modern age is so convoluted with buzz words that it is sometimes hard to make sense of everything and not get misled by advertising.

With the consumption of unhealthy food and beverages being the cause of weight gain, obesity and other chronic conditions, ultimately putting people at higher risk of developing a host of other diseases, an understanding of how and what to eat is now an incredibly important skill to develop. If we were to present this as a skill when speaking to generations of the past, it would not be surprising if they were at all a little puzzled at this labelling.

In essence, this is a modern skill because it is a modern problem. The rise of processed foods and readymade meals have meant that humans are now more at risk of eating unhealthily on a daily basis. The solution to this is a return to the approach that has served humans well for centuries. If you hadn't guessed it yet, we are talking about a return to whole foods. In fact, this article has been put together to provide a breakdown as to why whole foods should make up the majority of your diet. So, without further ado, let's take a closer look at their benefits.

What are Whole Foods?

Let's start by establishing what Whole Foods are in direct comparison to processed foods. If you were to buy potatoes from your local food market and boil them, you would be consuming what are considered a whole food.

However, if you were to pop to your local convenience store and pick up a packet of instant potato puree mix, you would most certainly not be. This is a clear example as to why this is considered a 21st century problem. While processed foods are in some cases quicker to prepare, they can be detrimental to your health. In contrast to this, whole foods are unprocessed, free of chemical additives and rich in nutrients.

Why are Whole Foods Healthy?

As mentioned, whole foods are higher in nutrients, including fibre, vitamins, minerals, when compared to processed foods. Fibre also boosts your digestive function, your overall metabolic health, and feelings of fullness. If you stick to a diet consisting of mainly whole foods, you are potentially lowering your risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer.

In addition, whole foods do not contain added sugar, which is related to heart disease, fatty liver disease and obesity. Moreover, by lowering your intake of sugar, you are benefiting your teeth by reducing your risk of dental decay.

Furthermore, whole foods are also good for your skin. For example, dark chocolate and avocados have been shown to protect your skin against damage from the sun. Whole foods such as beans, vegetables and oily fish can reduce wrinkles and a loss of elasticity.

Whole foods contain antioxidants, which help your body fight against free radicals. They are also beneficial for your gut microbiome, the microorganisms found in your digestive tract. As you can see, by incorporating whole foods into your diet and avoiding overly processed foods, you are setting yourself up the ideal foundation for a healthy lifestyle.

The Bottom Line

The world in which we live in today is full of amazing things. Modern technologies have allowed us to live a more convenient life and do things that we previously could only ever have imagined. However, as an individual, we need to be aware of the potential pitfalls of a modern lifestyle.

Just as we need to limit our screen time and ensure that we are moving enough throughout the day, we need to be wary of eating processed foods. Whole foods are the ideal way to keep yourself healthy, while allowing you to know that what you are consuming is not damaging to your overall health, but instead it is benefiting it.