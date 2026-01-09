Actress Kathryn Hahn, famous for her captivating villainous roles in TV and film, is being reported to be eyed to play Mother Gothel in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the animated film 'Tangled' that Disney plans to make.

With the clamours of who will be the next Mother Gothel on screen, fans could not help but point to Hahn for her resemblance, her acting prowess and influence, as well as her singing.

Lice-action cast and the project

The live-action version of Disney's fairy tale 'Tangled' is also in the pipeline with a star-studded cast, with the upcoming Australian actress Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim, who starred in the Disney-made franchise, Zombies, as Flynn Rider.

Directed by Michael Gracey, whose other credits include the musical biopics - 'Better Man' and 'The Greatest Showman,' the film is destined to be a musical-laden adaptation of the original film featuring animation.

Kristin Burr, the veteran producer, directs the production, as she worked on 'Cruella' and 'Freaky Friday.'

The show is written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the writer of 'Do Revenge' and 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' which guarantees the combination of humour, drama, and music elements.

Disney has not officially responded to the casting, although industry observers think that Hahn would add a lot of flair to the movie.

Rise of Kathryn Hahn as a villainous favourite

The recent development of her career makes Hahn a reliable and well-rounded actress with the ability to perform multifaceted, even evil roles.

She was recognised extensively and nominated an Emmy Best Actress in her role as Agatha Harkness in the series 'WandaVision' and 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos,' produced by Marvel Studios.

Her comic use of the magical and mischievous witch was credited with having a sense of wit and depth that made her a favourite of the fans in the Marvel universe.

It has long been speculated by Hahn's fans that she would have been a perfect Mother Gothel, the manipulative and charming villain of 'Tangled' who has a song she is known for, the song 'Mother Knows Best.'

The character is naturally dramatic and comic in nature, which provides Hahn with a lot of content to play to her usual essence of both witty and emotional delicacy. Her previous work is an indication that she might provide a new, interesting twist to the legendary villainess.

The character of Mother Gothel is an essential element of the story 'Tangled' because she is both the villain and a multifaceted individual who hides her greed and selfishness under the pretext of motherly love.

One of the best moments is the musical number of the character, 'Mother Knows Best,' which has a light and a negative direction. Casting Hahn would bring this scene to a higher level, and her special style of acting would breathe some life into it.

With the Disney fairytale, Tangled, set to take its cherished story to the big screen in a live-action version soon, the possibility of Kathryn Hahn winning the role of Mother Gothel has drawn a lot of attention.