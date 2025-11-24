In 2025, Disney's live-action Tangled remake ignites fierce debate as rumours swirl around Sabrina Carpenter's alleged snub for Rapunzel, with executives reportedly seeking someone 'uglier' or more ordinary to embody the tower-bound princess.

This casting furore, amplified by viral X posts and Reddit memes, coincides with the project's revival post-Snow White's flop, fuelling speculation on Disney's beauty standards, diversity push, and remake fatigue in an era of live-action princess reboots.

As fans rally for Carpenter—endorsed by original voice Mandy Moore—the controversy underscores tensions between commercial appeal and authentic representation, with hashtags like #TangledCasting and #RapunzelRemake trending amid broader scrutiny of Hollywood's 'woke' pivots.

Origins of the Sabrina Carpenter Snub Rumour

The saga erupted on 20 November 2025 when X insider @MyTimeToShineHello posted: 'Yes, Sabrina Carpenter had a meeting with Disney about playing Rapunzel in the live-action Tangled movie. However, the company felt she was "too pretty" and wanted someone who looks a bit more ordinary for the role.'

Yes, Sabrina Carpenter had a meeting with Disney about playing Rapunzel in the live-action Tangled movie. However, the company felt she was "too pretty" and wanted someone who looks a bit more ordinary for the role. Bella Hadid also auditioned for the part but did not get it. pic.twitter.com/zGIrBPLNzd — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) November 20, 2025

Bella Hadid's failed audition was also noted, sparking outrage over implied beauty hierarchies. Carpenter, a Disney alum from Girl Meets World, had long been a fan-favourite, with Mandy Moore stating on 1 July 2024: 'I could see her with 50 feet of hair or something. She looks like a Disney princess in real life.'

🚨| Mandy Moore, who voiced Rapunzel in "Tangled," reveals to Elite Daily that she would love to see @SabrinaAnnLynn play Rapunzel in a future live-action movie.



"I could see her with 50 feet of hair or something. She looks like a Disney princess in real life" pic.twitter.com/4yF7blR1TQ — Sabrina Carpenter All-News 🐾 (@SCANews_) July 1, 2024

Yet, reports from Yahoo and SuperHeroHype on 20 November 2025 echoed the claim, tying it to Disney's post-Snow White recalibration. Critics decry the 'uglier' phrasing as coded racism or anti-sexualisation, with Reddit's r/okbuddycinephile post on 23 November 2025—titled 'the girl who ends up getting the role reading this like ?'—garnering 9,859 upvotes amid memes mocking the irony. This viral thread highlights Hollywood's tangled beauty biases.

Fan Backlash and Beauty Standards Debate

Social media erupted, with X users like @DiscussTheTea quipping on 20 November 2025: 'So basically anybody that gets the role means they'll have to live with knowing Disney thinks Sabrina Carpenter looks better than them... yikes.'

FandomWire on 20 November 2025 called it 'the wildest reason,' linking to broader remake scrutiny, as Snow White's £185 million ($242 million) loss exposed risks of alienating core audiences.

Supporters point to The Witcher's Anya Chalotra, who began the role as a literal hunchback before her magical transformation into a stunning sorceress, as proof that an 'ordinary' start can heighten audience connection. Meanwhile, on 1 April 2025, a widely upvoted r/disneyprincess thread voiced the opposite worry: 'As a Sabrina Carpenter fan, please no. I love her music, but if they're going to do a live-action Tangled, I don't want the cast to be a bunch of A-listers.'

Gigi Hadid's 8 September 2025 Vogue reveal of her Rapunzel audition adds fuel, emphasising the pool's glamour. This furore, blending body positivity and casting equity, exposes Disney's high-stakes navigation of fan expectations.

Future Casting Prospects and Remake Revival

Disney greenlit Tangled's resurgence on 9 October 2025, eyeing Michael Gracey to direct Jennifer Kaytin Robinson's script, with Scarlett Johansson circling Mother Gothel for her commanding menace. Rapunzel frontrunners now include Florence Pugh, per January 2025 scoops, and Sydney Sweeney, balancing star power with edge.

Johansson addressed rumours on 21 October 2025: 'Various online rumours have pinned celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter, Florence Pugh and Gigi Hadid, among others, to the project, but so far, there are no other actors on board.'

Potential Flynn Riders like Taylor Zakhar Perez gain traction, while Kathryn Hahn eyes Gothel alternatives.