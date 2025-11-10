As the festive season approaches, discussions about new stimulus payments have once again resurfaced online. Social media platforms are filled with posts claiming that new cheques worth between £1,350 and £1,600 (approximately between $1,783 and $2,113) are coming to Americans before Christmas. However, official sources warn that most of these claims are unverified and potentially fraudulent.

According to Yahoo News, neither the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) nor Congress has approved any 2025 stimulus cheques. Federal officials have confirmed that no verified proposals are in motion. The United States government has not announced any direct deposit, tariff refund, or rebate payments for this year. Lawmakers remain focused on passing broader government funding legislation, leaving stimulus proposals stalled in committee.

Trump's £1,600 'Tariff Stimulus' Proposal

Adding fuel to the rumours, President Donald Trump recently told One America News that he is 'looking at something big' for the public. He said the White House is exploring options to distribute between £800 and £1,600 (approximately between $1,056 and $2,113) to citizens, calling it 'a dividend to the people of America'. Trump added that his administration has already been working to pay down national debt while considering relief for working families.

The idea ties into the billions of pounds generated through import tariffs. In September, the US Treasury collected roughly £25 billion (around $33 billion) in tariff revenue, slightly lower than August's record. These import taxes are typically passed on to consumers through higher prices on everyday goods. Trump and some of his allies argue that redistributing this tariff revenue through direct payments would give back what families have lost to higher costs.

Earlier in the year, tech billionaire Elon Musk, who was leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), reportedly discussed a similar plan with Trump involving £4,000 ($5,283) 'DOGE dividend' cheques funded by government savings. As LiveNOW Fox reported, the plan was never finalised, and no details were submitted to Congress for approval.

Congress Still Silent on Stimulus Proposals

In addition to Trump's remarks, several proposals have surfaced in Congress but remain inactive. The American Worker Rebate Act of 2025, introduced by Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, would provide payments of £480 ($634) per adult and dependent, or £1,900 ($2,509) for a family of four. The proposal has yet to progress beyond the Senate committee stage.

Meanwhile, California Representative Ro Khanna has called for a £1,600 ($2,113) stimulus payment to help middle-income families facing higher living costs. He argued that the government should return tariff-generated revenue to taxpayers earning under £80,000 ($105,677) a year. Khanna's proposal also remains under review, and no legislative action has been taken.

As APP News confirmed, there are currently no active stimulus payments or federal rebates scheduled. The IRS continues to warn citizens to avoid online posts or text messages promising specific cheque amounts. Officials say that legitimate government payments are always announced through verified federal channels, not via social media.

Inflation and State-Level Rebate Payments

Although a national stimulus programme is unlikely this year, some states continue to distribute limited financial relief. New York, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Colorado have issued one-time 'inflation relief' or 'rebate' cheques to help offset higher sales taxes and property costs. Depending on income, individual residents have received up to £160 ($211), while married couples earning under £120,000 ($15,851) were eligible for as much as £320 ($422).

New Jersey's ANCHOR property tax relief scheme also remains active, offering up to £1,400 ($1,849) for homeowners aged 65 and older, £1,200 ($1,585) for younger homeowners, and £560 ($739) for eligible renters. These state-level payments, however, are not part of any federal stimulus plan and vary by region and qualification criteria.

IRS Issues Scam Warnings

Amid the widespread speculation, the IRS has issued repeated alerts about scams exploiting the buzz around new stimulus payments. Fraudsters have been sending texts and emails claiming to offer instant 'relief payments' or 'tariff rebates' in exchange for personal and banking details. The agency advises taxpayers to use its official 'Where's My Refund' portal for accurate updates on legitimate tax returns and refunds.

Despite the persistent rumours, there is no verified evidence that new federal stimulus cheques will be issued before Christmas. While President Trump continues to tease potential relief measures, no formal proposal has been approved or funded by Congress. Until that happens, experts say Americans should treat any online claims about new stimulus payments with extreme caution.