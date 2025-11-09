The door to the American Dream has just slammed shut for millions of people worldwide. In a dramatic and highly controversial policy shift, the Trump administration has directed US visa officers to consider chronic, non-communicable health conditions—including obesity and diabetes—as grounds for rejecting visa applications.

The guidance was issued this week in a cable sent by the State Department to embassy and consular officials. This move immediately sparked outrage across legal and medical communities, as it fundamentally redefines who is deemed 'eligible' to enter the United States.

The directive abandons the historical focus on communicable public health threats, instead empowering consular officers to speculate on an applicant's future medical costs and potential reliance on US welfare.

Essentially, having a chronic health condition now labels an applicant as a potential 'public charge'—a potential drain on US resources—unless they can demonstrate overwhelming financial means to cover decades of potential private healthcare.

This aggressive guidance is viewed as the latest salvo in the Trump administration's broad campaign to severely restrict immigration into the country.

US Visa Ban: Expanding Medical Ineligibility

The new guidance, detailed in a cable sent by the State Department to embassy and consular officials, significantly expands the list of medical conditions to be considered during the visa application process.

Previously, health screenings focused primarily on communicable diseases of public health significance, such as active tuberculosis. Now, the scope has widened dramatically.

The cable specifically names a range of chronic illnesses, stating that they 'can require hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of care.' Conditions cited include:

Diabetes and metabolic diseases

Obesity

Cardiovascular diseases

Respiratory diseases

Cancers

Neurological diseases

Mental health conditions

The guidance even directs visa officers to consider obesity, noting that it can cause asthma, sleep apnoea, and high blood pressure, all of which 'can require expensive, long-term care,' in their assessment of whether an immigrant could become a public charge.

This dramatic expansion applies to nearly all visa applicants, although legal experts believe it will be used primarily against those seeking to permanently reside in the U.S. (immigrant visas) or long-term stays.

US Visa Ban: Officer Discretion and Financial Scrutiny

The central, and most contentious, element of the new policy is the subjective 'Public Charge' Assessment.

Visa officers are now directed to determine if an applicant has 'adequate financial resources to cover the costs of such care over his entire expected lifespan without seeking public cash assistance or long-term institutionalisation at government expense.'

This mandates that immigrants with chronic health issues must demonstrate substantial financial means to cover any potential medical costs to strengthen their application.

Furthermore, the cable gives visa officers broad discretion to make decisions about immigration based on an applicant's health status and age.

The guidance directs visa officers to deem applicants ineligible to enter America for several new reasons, including age or the likelihood that they might rely on public benefits.

Legal experts have raised serious concerns about this new discretion:

Lack of Training: Charles Wheeler, a senior attorney for the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, noted that officers 'are not medically trained' and have 'no experience in this area,' yet are being asked to develop their 'own thoughts about what could lead to some sort of medical emergency or sort of medical costs in the future.'

Conflict with Existing Manuals: The guidance appears to contradict the State Department's own handbook, the Foreign Affairs Manual, which previously stated that visa officers cannot reject an application based on 'what if' scenarios.

Family Scrutiny: Officers are also directed to consider the health of an applicant's family members, asking, 'Do any of the dependents have disabilities, chronic medical conditions, or other special needs and require care such that the applicant cannot maintain employment?'

Immigration lawyer Sophia Genovese pointed out that considering an applicant's diabetic history or heart health history is 'quite expansive' and encourages speculation on future costs and ability to secure employment.

With common conditions like diabetes affecting about '10% of the world's population,' and cardiovascular disease being the 'globe's leading killer,' this new policy impacts a massive global demographic.