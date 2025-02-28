For many, winter is no longer about cosy nights—it's a fight against the cold. With cuts to winter fuel payments, families are facing harsh choices, not about comfort, but survival.

The reality is grim: people are now forced to decide between heating their homes or putting food on the table, a stark sign of the deepening cost-of-living crisis. 'It's 2025, and we're sitting indoors with coats on to stay warm. That's ridiculous.' It sounds unthinkable, yet it's happening.

Calls for Reinstatement

For people like Denis Loughlin, the impact is all too real. On Thursday, he joined fellow protesters outside Belfast's Department for Communities (DfC) headquarters, demanding the return of much-needed winter fuel support.

The UK government announced last summer that winter fuel payments would now be based on income, limiting them to pensioners receiving specific benefits. Gordon Lyons, Stormont's Communities Minister, made it clear he didn't support the change, yet confirmed Stormont would keep in step with the UK.

However, he announced a one-time £100 payment for Northern Ireland pensioners facing these reductions. The estimate was that roughly 249,000 pensioners in Northern Ireland would be impacted by this year's winter fuel payment cuts.

Today we were at the Senedd calling for the Welsh Government to provide additional support to pensioners who have been hit hardest by the cuts to the winter fuel payment.



More must be done to protect those pensioners most in need.#WinterFuelPayment@UniteEconomy pic.twitter.com/BLcKVG1o6J — UniteWales (@UniteWales) February 4, 2025

In the Thursday demonstration, arranged by Unite's retired members, activists delivered thousands of consultation replies, pushing for the payments to come back. They argued that the £100 per household was 'far too short' and that the promised money still hadn't arrived.

'I'm one of the many thousands that gets the bare minimum because I'm £3 over the limit so I don't get pension credit, nothing. I've just my pension and that's it,' Loughlin said.

Facing The Brunt

'It's harder now because I don't have that extra £200 or £300. I'm having to pay my rates, then electric and gas on top of all that.' Loughlin pointed out that a lot of elderly people were in a bind, forced to decide between heating and meals.

'I know personally a friend of mine and they're exactly at that point,' he said. 'They've said "If I put the heating in, I haven't got enough money to buy food" or vice versa. It's ridiculous, it's terrible in this day and age.'

Waiting In The Cold

Rosalind Morcombe mentioned that people are still waiting on the single payment they were told they'd get last winter. 'We had a bad, cold winter and there are a lot of people who were expecting the money and they didn't know it wasn't going to come,' she said.

'It was a small amount of money, maybe from the government's point of view, but from a pensioners' point of view, it's a lot of money. We haven't got very high pensions here in comparison with the rest of Europe. The government need to look after pensioners,' she added.

Blame Game

According to the communities minister, the rally highlighted the 'disgraceful' way the Labour government cut off winter fuel assistance to thousands of Northern Ireland residents. 'There are some people that are just at the borderline, that don't qualify for pension credit or other benefits,' Lyons said.

HAPPENING NOW: Unite retired members have gathered at the Department for Communities in Belfast to hand in thousands of consultation responses protesting the cut to winter fuel payments.



With the support of @Age_NI @NPCUK @pb4p pic.twitter.com/k9NqD3dChU — Unite For A Workers' Economy (@UniteEconomy) February 27, 2025

He explained that the winter fuel payment 'helped them to get by.' He noted, 'We'll do what we can as an executive but ultimately the government need to recognise they made a mistake and they need to reverse course.'

Unite has also taken legal steps, initiating a judicial review to challenge the winter fuel payment reduction. As reported by the BBC, Unite asserts that it's illegal and could lead to more cold-related deaths among seniors.

Winter Fuel: What's New?

Winter fuel payments began in 1997 and were designed to assist all individuals past state pension age with winter heating expenses. The chancellor revealed that winter 2024 would mark the initial year pensioners would no longer qualify for the payment.

Instead, the funds would be limited to those receiving benefits and pension credit. Pension credit is an income-based benefit, meaning your earnings and savings determine it.

To receive pension credit, you must be beyond state pension age and have a weekly income below £218.15 or a combined weekly income with your partner of less than £332.95. Your savings will also be considered and could disqualify you, even with a low income. However, you might still qualify if you have a disability, provide care, or face housing expenses.