A 28-year-old British beautician from Middlesbrough, Kimberly Hall, is facing up to 60 years in a US prison after being arrested at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle £3.5 million worth of cocaine. Despite the severity of the charges, Hall's father, John, 59, insists his daughter is "only guilty of stupidity" and claims she was coerced into carrying the drugs.

Arrested with Millions in Cocaine at O'Hare Airport

As reported by The Sun, Kimberly Hall was apprehended by Homeland Security officials while waiting for a connecting flight to Manchester after a trip to Cancun, Mexico. Investigators discovered 43kg of cocaine in two suitcases, leading to Hall's arrest on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. The amount of cocaine found places Hall's offence in the top bracket for sentencing, a Class X felony, which carries a penalty of 15 to 60 years in prison.

Lured by a Free Holiday: The Alleged Coercion

According to her father, John Hall, Kimberly had been offered a free holiday to Cancun by two men she met during a previous trip to Portugal. The men, who claimed to be property developers, allegedly contacted her after she returned to the UK and invited her to Mexico, promising an all-expenses-paid trip. Hall accepted the offer, not knowing that her dream vacation would turn into a nightmare.

John claims that once in Cancun, Kimberly was coerced into carrying the bags filled with cocaine, believing she was transporting money. "They got her phone and threatened her family, and that's why she did it," John said. He added, "She said, 'You don't understand what they were threatening me with,' and that's as much as we can get out of her." He also stressed that his daughter had never been in trouble with the law before and had always worked hard for her money.

Desperation and Fear: A Family's Fight for Justice

Kimberly's family is now in a desperate fight to secure her release and protect her well-being as she awaits trial in a Chicago jail. John Hall revealed that they have spent £28,000 on a local attorney and are deeply worried about their daughter's physical and mental health. "She's petrified," John said, describing how his daughter has been in tears since her arrest. He remains convinced that Kimberly was manipulated into carrying the drugs, saying, "Without a shadow of a doubt, she was forced into carrying this stuff back."

The legal battle could take over a year despite the family's efforts, as her trial is not expected to begin until late 2025. In the meantime, her family is left anxiously waiting and hoping for a positive outcome.

A Case That Mirrors the "Peru Two" Scandal

According to The Daily Mail, Kimberly Hall's case bears a resemblance to other high-profile drug smuggling incidents involving British citizens abroad. The case of the "Peru Two" in 2013, where two young British women were caught attempting to smuggle cocaine out of Peru, quickly comes to mind. Like Hall, the Peru Two claimed they had been coerced into carrying drugs, a defence often heard in such cases.

Kimberly's family hopes that her story will warn others about the dangers of trusting strangers and getting involved in suspicious offers. "She's never been into trouble, nothing at all. The only thing she's guilty of is being stupid and naive," John concluded. She remains in custody in Chicago, where her next court appearance is scheduled for November 13th.