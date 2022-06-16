A 36-year-old woman fell to her death from the balcony of her apartment in Athens while her children were waiting for her in their car downstairs.

The woman, identified as Janetina, was about to leave with her children for a holiday to a Greek island from their house in Pagrati district in Athens.

The family was just about leave in a car when the woman realised that she had left one of the bags inside the house. She went upstairs to grab the bag, but found out that the door was jammed, so she asked the neighbour if she could jump across to her balcony.

It wasn't the first time that Janetina had done something like this, but this time she ran out of luck and fell 50 feet from the balcony, writes The Mirror.

She slipped because of a loose tile and fell into a courtyard behind the block of flats. The paramedics were called to the scene and the woman was rushed to the hospital, but she could not be saved.

The woman was leaving for the Greek island of Naxos to spend the holiday with her husband, their children and an aunt. The family, including her two children, are in a state of utter shock. The locals and her neighbours lamented her death and called it a "mistake that took her life," in social media posts.

In a similar incident reported from Foligno in Umbria, the Italian ambassador to Australia died after falling from a balcony in her hometown earlier this year.

"She allegedly lost her balance while leaning over her balcony,'' Italian news agency AGI had reported then. She was visiting her hometown Foligno in Italy when the accident happened.

The incident was treated as an accident by local police but an investigation into the case is still ongoing. Local media reports had claimed her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.