The shocking death of French streamer Raphaël Graven, widely known online as Jean Pormanove, has sent shockwaves through the streaming community and ignited urgent questions around the potential dangers of extreme challenge content on live platforms.

The 46-year-old was found dead while streaming live on the platform Kick during a marathon session that reportedly lasted nearly 12 days.

In a tragic and surreal turn, viewers continued to donate money even as he lay unresponsive on camera.

Jean Pormanove had built an impressive following with over one million fans across popular social media platforms including TikTok, Twitch, and Kick. His rise to prominence was marked by his participation in extreme challenges, which often involved physical pranks, sleep deprivation, and public humiliation.

His content increasingly veered into the territory of 'humiliation streams,' where he endured continuous degradation and abuse alongside co-creators like Owen Cenazandotti, known as Naruto, and Safine Hamadi.

Video clips widely circulated show instances of Pormanove being throttled, hit with paintballs, drenched with water, and subjected to other forms of relentless rough treatment, sometimes incentivized by direct viewer donations CNN.

During the final livestream, viewers noticed that Pormanove became motionless, yet many continued to send donations and messages in the chat, seemingly unaware of the gravity of the situation.

It was only after the announcement by Cenazandotti on Instagram that the extent of the tragedy became clear.

The Nice prosecutor's office has since opened an investigation and ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Authorities have not currently announced any criminal charges, but initial findings suggest the extreme physical and mental stress endured during the marathon stream may have been a significant factor BBC.

The incident has provoked powerful reactions from government officials and media watchdogs in France.

Clara Chappaz, the Minister Delegate for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies, condemned the ongoing abuse that Pormanove faced, calling the death and violence an 'absolute horror' and emphasizing that it was a months-long ordeal streamed live before millions.

The case has been escalated to French regulatory agencies, including Arcom and Pharos, responsible for monitoring and taking action against harmful online content.

The streaming platform Kick, known for its less stringent moderation compared to competitors, has banned all streamers involved and pledged full cooperation with authorities during the investigation France24.

This tragic event has sparked a broader societal discussion about the risks of marathon streaming, especially when streams push creators to extreme physical conditions like prolonged sleep deprivation, cardiovascular strain, and psychological abuse.

It highlights the ethical responsibility platforms have to safeguard the wellbeing of content creators and to implement stronger protections against exploitation and abuse.

The troubling dynamic of audiences encouraging harmful behavior through donations has also come under scrutiny.

Friends, family, and fellow creators remember Jean Pormanove for his complex character — a former military veteran who found digital fame but struggled privately with the intense pressures of his streaming lifestyle.

His story underscores the urgent need for reform in the digital entertainment industry to prevent similar tragedies.