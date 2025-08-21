Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, has emerged as one of Washington's most talked-about figures not through campaign speeches or fiery interviews, but through a combination of sharp fashion choices and quiet impactful diplomacy.

Lately, it seems like Usha Vance's rising profile stands in stark contrast to First Lady Melania Trump, whose subdued presence in her husband's second term has left a noticeable gap on the political and social circuit.

The moment that sets the game into motion came during April's 112th First Lady's Luncheon. Melania Trump appeared in a recycled ivory Christian Dior pantsuit last seen during the 2018 State of the Union address. Though tailored and elegant, the look felt cautious.

Next to her stood Usha Vance in a striking fuchsia embroidered dress that featured a high neckline and short sleeves. Social media users quickly crowned her the style winner of the day.

Outshining the First Lady, Outfit by Outfit

That wasn't an isolated moment. Just a day before, Melania Trump had drawn sharp criticism for donning an $11,000 leopard-print calfskin jacket at the Women of Courage Award event.

“COURAGE – A STRENGTH BASED IN LOVE

Their courage propels all of humanity forward by advocating to end violence against women and girls, promoting democratic governance, defending human rights, championing education, and fighting injustice.” - FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/P55EaUEYE5 — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 7, 2025

While bold, the ensemble triggered backlash online, with some fashion commentators comparing it to a caricature of glamour rather than a celebration of it. Meanwhile, Usha Vance's wardrobe has consistently earned high praise.

At the Vice President's Dinner in January, she wore a bespoke Oscar de la Renta black gown, which featured a sweetheart neckline and subtle floral embellishments. The look was classy, daring and elegant, which is a difficult balance to strike in political circles. 'She is exquisite. Beauty, grace, intelligence,' read one glowing comment on Oscar de la Renta's Instagram post showcasing the outfit.

And at the Inaugural Ball, the contrast was sharper still. Melania Trump opted for a strapless white gown with a single black stripe. It was tasteful, yes, but forgettable for fashion experts.

Usha Vance, however, dazzled in a sapphire-blue Reem Acra creation featuring intricate embroidery and lace detailing. The photo shared by the designer drew a flood of admiration.

The Second Lady and the Diplomatic Spotlight

However, Usha Vance's growing influence is not limited to wardrobe wins. This summer, she stepped into a role traditionally held by the first lady, leading a diplomatic trip to Greenland, which was accompanied by her husband and VP JD Vance. Initially announced as a solo visit, her presence was seen as a symbolic effort to defuse tensions sparked by Donald Trump's controversial remarks about annexing the autonomous Danish territory.

Media scholar Lisa Burns told The Telegraph, 'What's interesting is that this is something you might expect a first lady to do... we're seeing the second lady step into this role.' With Melania Trump largely absent from Washington, Usha Vance appears to be filling a 'soft power' vacuum, a space that traditionally allows first and second spouses to wield influence without holding office.

Usha Vance: The Force Behind US Vice President

A former Supreme Court clerk and Yale Law graduate, Usha Vance has long been credited with helping shape her husband's intellectual and political direction. Described by peers as thoughtful, generous and academically gifted, she played a behind-the-scenes role in sharpening JD Vance's Republican National Convention speech and guiding his debate preparation.

Her friends say she never chased the spotlight, but she's handling it with poise now that it has found her. In contrast, Melania Trump has kept a low profile in her husband's second term as her public appearances have been infrequent.

As the 39-year-old daughter of Indian immigrants, Usha Vance's story has resonated far beyond Washington. Even President Trump seems to have taken notice. During his January inauguration, he quipped to a room full of supporters, saying 'The only one smarter [than JD Vance] is his wife.' He followed up with a grin, 'I would have chosen her, but somehow the line of succession didn't work that way, right?'

Whether she's meeting foreign dignitaries, supporting her husband's agenda, or simply showing up in a dress that gets people talking, Usha Vance is slowly climbing her way to become an influential figure in the political spectrum.