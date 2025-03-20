Women's elite sports are experiencing an unprecedented boom, with the industry forecasted to be worth £1.77 billion ($2.3 billion) by the end of 2025. According to Deloitte, this surge in value is driven by increasing commercial investment, higher audience engagement, and lucrative sponsorship deals.

What was once seen as an underdeveloped market is now a billion-pound industry, challenging long-standing perceptions about the commercial viability of women's sports. With investment pouring in from all sides, the conversation has shifted from proving worth to ensuring long-term sustainability and strategic growth.

A Billion-Pound Industry Fueled by Commercial Growth

Over the past four years, women's elite sports revenue has skyrocketed by 240%, reaching £548 million ($715 million) in 2022. By 2025, commercial income alone is expected to hit £998 million ($1.3 billion), accounting for 54% of total revenue.

The primary drivers of this growth include sponsorship deals, merchandise sales, partnerships, and pre-season tour revenues, with commercial earnings surpassing £792 million ($1.04 billion) in 2024.

In addition to commercial revenue, Deloitte projects a significant rise in broadcast earnings, which are set to reach £467 million ($610 million) by 2025, representing 25% of total revenue. Meanwhile, matchday revenue is expected to generate £396 million ($517 million), making up 21% of the industry's total earnings.

Basketball and Football Lead the Charge

Women's basketball and football dominate the industry, driving the majority of global revenue. In 2025, women's basketball is projected to generate £816 million ($1.06 billion), accounting for 44% of the total market, while women's football is expected to reach £648 million ($842 million), making up 35% of the industry's total revenue.

One of the key growth catalysts for women's basketball has been the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), which recently secured a £1.72 billion ($2.2 billion) broadcast deal. This game-changing agreement is helping the WNBA expand its fan base, increase player salaries, and strengthen its global presence.

Meanwhile, women's football continues to grow at a steady pace, with global revenue projected to rise from £604 million ($787 million) in 2024 to £648 million ($842 million) in 2025. Major tournaments such as the FIFA Women's World Cup and the UEFA Women's Champions League have played a critical role in elevating the sport's popularity, securing record-breaking sponsorships and broadcasting rights.

Pete Giorgio, Global Sports Practice Leader at Deloitte, described the surge in revenue as a pivotal moment for the industry, stating: 'With revenues expected to surpass the $2 billion mark this year, the conversation is no longer about proving value but scaling for the future. The challenge now is to sustain this momentum and translate it into long-term success, with the appropriate investment, infrastructure, and opportunities to keep women's sports growing globally.'

The Future of Women's Sports: Expansion and Sustainability

Looking ahead, Deloitte forecasts that the industry will continue expanding, becoming more professionalised, and implementing strategic changes that will secure its long-term success.

North America is projected to remain the largest market, generating £1.1 billion ($1.44 billion), or 59% of total revenue, while Europe is expected to bring in £333 million ($436 million), accounting for 18% of the market. Meanwhile, emerging markets in Asia and Latin America are gaining traction, with increasing investment and infrastructure development helping women's sports grow on a global scale.

Lara Abrash, Chair at Deloitte US, highlighted the economic and social significance of women's sports, stating: 'By driving sustainable growth, unlocking new commercial opportunities, and increasing investment, leagues are being strengthened, and athletes are being empowered for generations to come. The future of women's sports is bright, and its path toward success has never been clearer.'

With record-breaking attendance, skyrocketing sponsorship deals, and rising commercial investments, women's sports are no longer an emerging market—they are a thriving, billion-pound industry. As the sector continues to grow, the challenge now is not proving its value but ensuring sustained, long-term success.