Jodi Vance, a promising young bodybuilder, has tragically died at the age of 20 after suffering a fatal heart attack. Her sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the bodybuilding community, sparking discussions about the dangers of extreme dieting and supplement use.

Vance had been attending the Arnold Sports Festival in Ohio to support athletes she coached when she fell seriously ill on 27 February. She was rushed to Grant Medical Centre from her hotel, but despite medical efforts, she could not be revived.

'Her heart stopped due to complications of severe dehydration. Despite all efforts by the hospital, they were unable to revive her,' Vance's family shared on social media. 'She was a beautiful person inside and out, and she will be missed every single day. This was sudden and unexpected. Please give her family time to process this loss in peace. If anyone takes anything from this, please put your health first.'

What Caused Jodi Vance's Death?

While her family believes her death was due to heart complications, the Franklin County Coroner's Office has yet to confirm an official cause. However, her coach, Justin Mihaly, has suggested that dangerous substances may have played a role.

'Jodi used two extremely hazardous substances to improve her physique—I assume just for the Arnold Expo—without my knowledge, my approval, without her family's knowledge or their approval,' Mihaly said in an Instagram video.

He added that many people close to Vance, including himself, had urged her to take a step back from extreme measures, but she was deeply committed to her fitness goals. 'Many people who love Jodi, including myself, tried to get her to pull off the gas pedal,' he continued. 'But anyone who knows Jodi knows how challenging that would be. Her work ethic was second to nobody.'

The Role of Diuretics and Supplements in Bodybuilding Deaths

Mihaly later revealed that Vance had been using diuretics—which help remove excess salt and fluids from the body—along with fat-burning pills. While diuretics are sometimes prescribed by doctors for medical reasons, their misuse can lead to severe dehydration, potassium imbalances, and heart complications.

'There is no reason that she should have been dehydrating,' Mihaly said. He urged fellow trainers to stop recommending water manipulation techniques, stating, 'Please stop recommending water pulling, diuretics, or both to clients. Not only is it dangerous, but it's also completely unnecessary—it does not make you leaner.'

Mihaly has since called for diuretics to be banned in bodybuilding competitions, warning that they pose a daily risk to athletes' lives.

A Promising Future Cut Short

Vance was pursuing a degree in Sports and Exercise Science at West Texas A&M University and had a bright future ahead of her. She had recently got engaged to her fiancée, April Spears, sharing the joyous news in October 2024. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she described Spears as 'a rare and special person.'

'Over a year ago, I had no idea how much love would grow between us. As time has passed, something beautiful has blossomed that I never expected but now can't imagine living without,' she wrote alongside a touching photo of the couple.

Bodybuilding's Ongoing Health Crisis

Vance's death is not an isolated incident. In 2024, Brazilian bodybuilder Antônio Souza, 26, suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after stepping off the stage during a competition. He was later found to have been severely dehydrated, and his wife confirmed he had taken diuretics before the event to shed excess weight.

The relentless pressure to achieve the perfect physique often leads athletes to use extreme measures, sometimes at the cost of their health. The bodybuilding community is now facing a growing reckoning with the dangers of unregulated supplement use and the urgent need for safer training practices.

Vance's tragic passing serves as a stark reminder that prioritising health over aesthetics is paramount. Trainers, athletes, and federations alike must take steps to ensure that bodybuilding remains a sport built on discipline and dedication—without risking the lives of its competitors.