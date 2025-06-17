Microsoft may be planning a potential price increase for Xbox Game Pass following recent cost hikes for its Xbox consoles and games. A new notification system found inside Xbox Cloud Gaming offered a hint about this possible fee change.

The notification in Xbox Cloud Gaming made the possibility of this charge adjustment apparent. The RedPhx page on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), known for developing the Better xCloud Xbox Cloud Gaming enhancement project, recently observed a 'SubscriptionPriceIncrease' alert.

A new notification type called "SubscriptionPriceIncrease" has been added to the xCloud website pic.twitter.com/iH29k1x3Vx — red // Better xCloud (@redphx) June 13, 2025

Unpacking The Price Speculation

The recent finding indicates that a rate revision for the streaming platform may be expected shortly. Microsoft has previously increased the fees for its Xbox game consoles. More recently, the company also set the fee for individual Xbox games to $80 (£59.04).

These strings pertain to pop-up alerts shown by Xbox Cloud Gaming for users with enabled notifications on the Xbox.com/play web app. Most of these messages are commonplace, like updates regarding rewards, achieved milestones, or friends appearing online. Yet, the newest alert, mentioning subscription fee increases, marks a fresh inclusion.

Microsoft Could Be Forging Future Xbox Cloud Infrastructure

Windows Central reports that Microsoft is evaluating its upcoming Xbox Cloud Gaming hardware generation. These enhanced units are poised to join the company's next line-up of devices, featuring items such as the Xbox Ally and the Xbox Series X's follow-up. This new cloud architecture seeks to deliver lower latency, superior data rates, and compatibility with high-definition streams.

The report additionally indicates Microsoft is considering introducing a dedicated cloud-only membership, apart from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. As more players in specific areas choose only cloud access, a layered payment system akin to Nvidia GeForce Now might be under development, perhaps demanding increased fees for premium capabilities such as enhanced visual broadcasts.

Try Xbox Game Pass for (Almost) Free

For those who haven't experienced Game Pass previously, there is still an opportunity to join its offerings virtually without charge. Responding to a recent Microsoft Community discussion, Microsoft Support agent Capoo.W verified that new users retain access to a 14-day Game Pass trial for only $1 (£0.74), exclusively for PC players, after a user inquired: 'How do I get a trial of Game Pass? I've never had it with the Xbox One.'

'If you need, you can get a 14-day subscription for $1 (£0.74) on the Xbox Game Pass on PC,' Capoo said, linking to the official Xbox Game Pass sign-up page.

Conveniently, Microsoft provides a clear exit method should you decide against extending beyond the trial timeframe. Capoo elaborated, stating, 'After the trial period ends, if you do not cancel the subscription, the system will automatically renew.' He also pointed users to Xbox's official refund and cancellation support page for more help.

Your Gaming Journey Ahead

So, if you're hesitant about the potential price hike, now might be the perfect time to explore Game Pass at virtually no cost. Ultimately, while discussions around potential price adjustments for Xbox Game Pass persist and new cloud capabilities emerge, the core appeal endures.

For those navigating these developments, the opportunity to dive in for virtually nothing serves as a perfect test drive. So, before making any long-term commitments, consider taking advantage of the accessible trial and see if Game Pass truly enhances your gaming journey.