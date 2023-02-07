"Wild Hearts," an upcoming action role-playing game developed by Omega Force and published by Electronic Arts, is one of this month's biggest releases where gamers take on the role of a nameless hunter tasked with hunting down enormous and powerful monsters. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are in luck as they will get a free 10-hour trial when the title releases on February 17.

Free 10-hour trial

The free 10-hour trial for "Wild Hearts" will be available to subscribers of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the premium version of the service. However, there is no confirmation members of the regular Xbox Game Pass subscription will also get the same perk, according to ComicBook.

The "Wild Hearts" free trial is thanks to EA Play, which all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to as part of their subscription. The trial period is only up to ten hours, which is the usual length for all EA Play trials.

For the 10-hour trial period, the trial clock starts ticking when a player boots up the game. It will continue its countdown even if the player is not actively playing "Wild Hearts" as long as the game is running. However, the countdown stops if the application is closed.

No microtransactions, free post-launch content

Unlike other games, "Wild Hearts" won't have microtransactions. Developers also assured that there would be plenty of free content after the game's launch, which will all be free.

"All post-launch content will be free, including new Kemono and more… We don't have any plans to feature microtransactions," the game's executive producer Lewis Harvey said during a Reddit AMA session, Videogameschronicle.com reported.

"Wild Hearts" will release on February 17, 2023, for Windows (via Origin, Steam, and Epic Game Store) as well as for current-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.