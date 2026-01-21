A video filmed in the early hours of 17 January has caused significant distress across the globe. The footage, taken inside the upscale Vendôme nightclub in Miami Beach, captures a group of prominent far-right influencers celebrating in the venue's VIP section. Among those identified in the video are political commentator Nick Fuentes and social media personality Andrew Tate. The group was filmed singing loudly to Ye's banned 2025 track, 'Heil Hitler,' whilst raising their glasses. Reports indicate that some members of the group also performed Nazi salutes during the chorus of the song.

The video quickly circulated on social media platforms, accumulating millions of views within hours. It shows the influencers laughing and shouting the lyrics as staff members brought out sparklers and bottles of champagne, a service known as a 'bottle parade.'

Club Management Faces Backlash

The fallout for Vendôme was immediate. As the video went viral, the nightclub's social media pages were flooded with angry comments, and local leaders called for an investigation into the venue's business licence. Questions were raised about how a song that has been removed from all major streaming platforms could be played over the club's sound system. In most modern clubs, DJs play from approved lists, suggesting that the track may have been manually loaded or specifically requested by the VIP guests.

In response to the public outcry, the management of Vendôme issued a formal apology on Monday. They stated that the ownership was 'appalled' by the video and claimed they had no prior knowledge that the song would be played. To mitigate the damage, the club announced the immediate dismissal of the DJ and the VIP host who served the group that night. Furthermore, Vendôme has issued a lifetime ban for Nick Fuentes, Andrew Tate, and the other individuals visible in the footage. Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner condemned the incident, stating that private businesses have a responsibility to ensure their spaces are not used to promote hate speech.

The Dark History of the Song

To understand why this incident is so significant, one must look at the history of the song itself. Ye, (Kanye West), released 'Heil Hitler' in May 2025. It was the culmination of years of erratic behaviour and increasingly antisemitic rhetoric, which began publicly in late 2022. While his earlier comments were often dismissed by fans as symptoms of mental health struggles, this track left no room for interpretation.

The song was reportedly inspired by Ye's belief that he had been 'financially martyred' by Jewish executives in the entertainment industry. In the track, he attempts to flip the narrative of the villain.

The lyrics paint a picture of a man who feels so ostracised by society that he identifies with the ultimate symbol of evil. Music critics and cultural commentators have noted that the song does not express remorse; instead, it doubles down on the conspiracy theories that cost Ye his business partnerships years prior.

Decoding the Lyrics and Antisemitic Themes

The lyrics of 'Heil Hitler' are blunt and disturbing. The chorus features the line, 'I became a Nazi, I'm the villain you made,' which serves as a direct embrace of National Socialist ideology.

Throughout the verses, Ye references debunked conspiracies about Jewish control over banks and media, tropes that have been used to incite violence against Jewish people for centuries.

Perhaps the most chilling element of the production is the ending. The song concludes with a sampled recording of a speech delivered by Adolf Hitler in the 1930s.

By placing his own voice alongside Hitler's, Ye creates a sonic link between his personal grievances and the genocidal ideology of the Third Reich. This is not artistic irony; experts argue it is propaganda. The song suggests that Hitler was misunderstood, a sentiment Ye had previously hinted at during interviews in 2022.

Why This Matters Now

The playing of this song in a popular Miami nightclub signifies a dangerous shift in culture. When influencers like Fuentes and Tate—who command the attention of millions of young men—endorse this music, they are normalising antisemitism. They are treating the symbols of the Holocaust as edgy jokes or tools for rebellion against the 'mainstream.'

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has warned that music is a powerful tool for radicalisation. When a catchy beat is paired with hateful lyrics, the message can be absorbed subconsciously. The scene at Vendôme, where patrons cheered for a song celebrating Hitler, serves as a stark warning. It suggests that the taboo against open antisemitism is weakening, driven by influencers who profit from controversy and an artist who has chosen to weaponise his fame against a minority group.