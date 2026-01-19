A resurfaced video showing Andrew Tate, Nick Fuentes and several online personalities dancing and singing along to Kanye West's banned track Heil Hitler has triggered widespread backlash, reigniting concerns over antisemitism and influencer accountability.

The 73-second clip, dated 17 January 2026, was captured during a Kick livestream as the group arrived at Vendôme, a nightclub in Miami's South Beach.

In the footage, Tate, Fuentes and their associates are seen inside a luxury sprinter van playing Ye's controversial song, with some participants singing lyrics and making arm gestures that many viewers interpreted as Nazi salutes.

Why the Video Drew Immediate Backlash

The song at the centre of the controversy, Heil Hitler from Ye's 2025 album Vultures 2, was removed from platforms including Spotify and Apple Music for violating hate speech policies. Its lyrics — 'They don't understand the things I say on Twitter, n**** heil hitler' —explicitly reference Adolf Hitler, a point critics say makes the video difficult to dismiss as irony or shock humour.

Online users described the scene as 'disturbing' and 'sinister,' with much of the criticism focused on the presence of Nick Fuentes, a far-right commentator who has previously praised Hitler in public statements.

Fuentes had earlier promoted the track online, calling it a potential breakout hit, according to archived posts circulating on X.

Andrew Tate, who has built a massive following through 'manosphere' content and controversial commentary, was also filmed separately playing the same song while arriving in a Bugatti, adding fuel to the backlash.

Who Else Appeared in the Clip

Alongside Tate and Fuentes, the video features Tristan Tate, streamer Sneako, Fresh & Fit podcasters Myron Gaines and Justin Waller, and influencer Clavicular.

Collectively, the group commands an audience of more than 15 million followers, amplifying the reach and impact of the clip once it spread across X, Instagram and other social media platforms.

Furthermore, critics highlighted the irony of a racially diverse group engaging with Nazi-referencing content, noting that many of those involved belong to communities historically targeted by Hitler's ideology.

Club Apology, No Response From Influencers

As the video surpassed 5.6 million views on X, Vendôme nightclub issued a public apology on Sunday, stating that it does not condone hate speech and had launched an internal review into how the song was played on its premises.

As of Monday, neither Tate, Fuentes, nor the others shown in the footage have released statements addressing the incident. However, the silence has only intensified criticism, with many calling for platforms and sponsors to take action.

Adding more to the controversy Fuentes' strong comments on Renee Good, saying, 'I don't think there is anything tragic about it at all. I think it's good. I think it's good that George Floyd died. I think it's good that she died... It's one less idiot in the world.'

While a small number of supporters framed the video as a protest against censorship, arguing it was meant to provoke rather than endorse extremist views, the dominant response online has condemned what many see as the normalisation of antisemitic imagery under the guise of entertainment.