A young preschool teacher was arrested live on television in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after denouncing President Donald Trump's recent capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro as 'war crimes' during an interview. The 22-year-old, Jessica Plichta, was speaking to local station WZZM about a protest against the US operation when police detained her on camera.

As of 7 January 2026, the footage has amassed millions of views online, reigniting debates on free speech amid the administration's foreign policy moves.

The Arrest Unfolded

The incident occurred on 5 January during an anti-war march in downtown Grand Rapids involving around 200 demonstrators. Plichta, an organiser with Grand Rapids Opponents of War, had just finished her interview when two officers approached from behind. 'Put your hands on your head. You're under arrest,' one said, as captured in the video.

She complied, stating 'I am not resisting arrest,' while being handcuffed and led to a police cruiser. Charged with failure to obey a lawful order and obstructing a roadway, she was the only arrestee from the group. Plichta later told reporters she was disappointed but unsurprised, noting such detentions are common in the city for protesters.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has yet to comment on the specifics, though the event followed close monitoring of the march. In her interview, she argued the US action misused tax dollars for international crimes and urged resistance against the administration.

Trump's Venezuela Operation Explained

The protest targeted Trump's swift military move in Venezuela, which saw Maduro and his wife captured in an 88-minute operation with no American casualties. Announced days earlier, it involved US forces ousting the leader, accused of drug trafficking, and installing his vice-president in an interim role.

Critics, including Plichta, labelled it regime coercion rather than genuine change, alleging oil resource plunder and violations of international law. Trump defended the action as a win against socialism, but it has drawn scrutiny for bypassing broader diplomatic efforts. This fits a pattern of administration assertiveness abroad, echoing past Latin American interventions that often backfired.

Domestically, it coincides with legal battles, such as the £11.1 billion ($15 billion) lawsuit against The New York Times over Epstein file coverage. Observers see the Venezuela strike as a distraction from economic woes, including rising unemployment and inflation.

Public Reaction and Social Media Storm

The arrest video spread rapidly across platforms, with users condemning it as an assault on dissent. An Instagram reel described: 'Jessica Plichta, a 22 year old preschool teacher, was arrested on camera in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, moments after giving a live interview criticizing Trump's Venezuela policy.'

A YouTube short echoed: 'If peaceful protest and political speech lead to arrest, the issue isn't safety. It's dissent.' Advocacy groups highlighted First Amendment concerns, while some supporters praised police for maintaining order. The clip has fuelled calls for investigations into protest policing.

With no further charges filed against Plichta so far, the episode underscores persistent divides over US foreign policy and domestic rights. As videos continue circulating, it may prompt wider scrutiny of how authorities handle criticism of the Trump administration's actions.