US Open Fan Week 2025 returns from 18 to 23 August, offering free access to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, with a packed schedule of matches, player practices and fan activities. While general entry is free, select events will require a paid ticket or Fan Access Pass.

What to Expect at US Open Fan Week 2025

The heart of Fan Week lies in the US Open Qualifying Tournament, which kicks off on a Monday, 18 August. Over the course of four days, 128 men and 128 women will compete for a place in the main US Open draw. Matches begin at 11 a.m., with gates opening an hour earlier.

In addition to the qualifying rounds, fans will have the chance to witness some of the biggest names in tennis fine-tuning their game during practice sessions, many of which take place inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Access to these sessions, however, will require a free Fan Access Pass, which can be obtained through the US Open app.

The week also features a variety of ticketed events, most notably the Stars of the Open showcase, scheduled for Thursday, 21 August at 7 p.m. This event combines tennis with entertainment, often featuring appearances by former champions and celebrities. Families will also be drawn to Arthur Ashe Kids' Day on Saturday, 23 August, which includes on-court activities and live performances tailored for younger audiences.

Ticket Information and Fan Access Pass Details

While the majority of Fan Week remains free and open to the public, tickets are required for certain headline events. Fans can purchase tickets for featured matches and exhibitions directly via the official US Open website.

For enhanced access, the Fan Access Pass allows entry into select stadium areas, including Ashe practice sessions and reserved seating zones. Registration for the 2025 pass is now open, and all adults are required to register individually — even if they've held a pass in previous years. Children may accompany a registered adult without needing their own pass.

Once registered, fans will receive a QR code via email or can retrieve it by logging into the Fan Access Hub.

Tips for Attending US Open Fan Week

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early, especially on the opening days of the tournament. With matches and events beginning at 11 a.m., arriving shortly after gates open at 10 a.m. provides the best chance to secure seating and avoid queues.

Fans are also advised to download the official US Open app, which includes the full event schedule, player practice times, and ticketing information. With warm weather expected in New York during August, appropriate sun protection, hydration and comfortable clothing are also essential.

Why US Open Fan Week 2025 Is a Must-Visit

With free entry, early glimpses of top-ranked players, and engaging off-court experiences, US Open Fan Week 2025 offers a rare opportunity to enjoy Grand Slam tennis without the premium price tag. Whether attending as a dedicated follower of the sport or bringing the family for a summer outing, the event remains a unique and accessible way to experience one of tennis's greatest stages.

For updates, ticketing and registration, visit the official US Open Fan Week website.