The highly anticipated reunion of former One Direction members Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson has reportedly collapsed after the pair engaged in a violent physical altercation, forcing Netflix to shelve their multimillion-dollar docuseries indefinitely.

The incident, which allegedly left Tomlinson with a concussion, has shattered fan hopes for a reconciliation that began after a long-standing feud. Netflix is now reportedly in crisis, holding hours of footage for a project that may never be released.

Dream Reunion Ends in 'Public Brawl'

While the world cheered for the end of the Malik-Tomlinson feud, that peace appears to have been short-lived. Behind the scenes of their Netflix project, things allegedly turned physical, ultimately turning a heartwarming reunion into a chaotic scene.

According to sources, the two went to a bar, but a heated argument escalated into a violent fight. The production crew was reportedly still present, suggesting the incident may have been captured on film.

Now, Netflix is reportedly hesitant to move forward with the project and have been temporarily shelved. This is because the docuseries was originally meant to heal the 'One Direction' rift and relive the group's legacy but a fight broke out again and rekindled bad blood instead. Insiders said the project is now on indefinite hold with hours of footage that may never make it on broadcast.

Blind Item Points to Renewed Fallout

News of the renewed fallout between Malik and Tomlinson began with a blind item report. The item claimed that a 'foreign-born boy band solo residency was originally meant to include his former bandmate until their fight ruined the plan.' Many alleged the blind item was clearly talking about the two One Direction members.

Insiders said that after a gruelling day on set, what should have been a relaxing get-together turned into a public brawl. A simmering argument between the two stars reportedly exploded into a full-scale fistfight. In the aftermath, Tomlinson is allegedly scrambling to secure camera footage of the assault, not to hold Malik accountable for his concussion but allegedly to stop the footage from circulating, fearing the release of the clip would permanently destroy his reputation.

Netflix Scrambles as Project Stalls

Netflix is reportedly in a state of crisis after investing millions in the reunion series. After spending significantly on production, marketing, and a multi-million dollar deal with the two singers, the streaming giant is now faced with a product it may not be able to sell.

The documentary was supposed to drop this year, but with the incident, neither Malik nor Tomlinson is willing to be in the same room for any press or promotional events. Unless the two decide to clear the air between them again, fans may never see the show featuring the pair on a road trip and discussing their new lives as dads, their group, and more.

'It is unlikely as things stand that Louis or Zayn will want to be in the same room doing any press or promotion for it,' the insider allegedly told Star. "Unless there's been a major U-turn of feelings behind the scenes.'