Pregnancy rumours surrounding Zendaya have intensified after fans claimed the actress is displaying 'mother energy' and pointed to apparent changes in her appearance and fashion choices. The speculation comes as the star and her fiancé, Tom Holland, have maintained a notably private presence since their engagement.

Social media users have cited Zendaya's glowing skin, oversized clothing, and new hairstyle as evidence that she may be expecting her first child with Holland. However, the couple have not confirmed nor denied the pregnancy rumours, continuing their pattern of keeping personal matters away from public scrutiny.

Viral Videos and Photos

There have been countless claims that Zendaya is pregnant with her and Holland's first child. Eagle-eyed fans pointed out how glowing Zendaya's skin looks. On TikTok, user celebrity_corner claimed that Zendaya boasts of the so-called 'mother energy.'

Other than her glowing and supple skin, the TikTok user also noted that Zendaya's fashion has evolved in recent months. In the past, Zendaya was known for showing off her abs and figure. However, photos of her from the past couple of months show her wearing oversized coats and layers.

According to fans, the change in Zendaya's outfits is an indication that she was pregnant and was trying to hide her growing baby bump.

Last month, another photo of Zendaya strolling with Holland outdoors also made headlines. The snap shows the Spider-Man actress wearing an oversized brown coat, a white long-sleeved turtle neck, and jeans. Since Zendaya's coat is oversized, it made her look as though she were indeed pregnant.

Another photo shows Zendaya and Holland posing with two female fans. In the picture, Zendaya is wearing a beige oversized coat and several other layers of clothing that make her look pregnant.

On Fame and Children

Zendaya and Holland have not confirmed nor denied the pregnancy rumours. However, the couple previously revealed that they are on the same page when it comes to being protective parents in the future.

Zendaya and Holland both want to have kids in the future, and they do not want to be pressured by other people's timelines.

While speaking with Vogue, Zendaya said that she doesn't want her future kids to go through what she experienced as a young star. She also described what a perfect scenario is like for her.

'Make things and pop out when I need to pop out and then have a safe and protected life with my family,' she said.

Zendaya admitted to having complicated feelings about children growing up in front of the cameras because this is something she experienced herself.

'We've seen a lot of cases of it being detrimental. And I think only now, as an adult, am I starting to go, 'Oh, OK, wait a minute: I've only ever done what I've known, and this is all I've known,'' she said.

Regardless of whether Zendaya is pregnant, it is likely that she will share such news on her own terms.