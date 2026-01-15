Zoe Saldaña has become the highest-grossing actor of all time, a milestone driven by the sustained success of Hollywood's biggest franchises rather than one-off blockbusters.

The record was sealed after Avatar: Fire and Ash added more than £950 million to her career total, pushing her cumulative global box office haul beyond £12.2 billion, according to industry tracker the Numbers. The achievement places Saldaña ahead of Scarlett Johansson, who previously held the top spot.

The Guardian reported on Saldaña becoming the highest-grossing actor of all time, noting that her rise reflects long-term franchise dominance rather than a single breakout hit.

Franchise Power, Not Star Vehicles, Drives The Record

Saldaña's box office dominance has been built across several major film universes. She has starred in three of the highest-grossing films ever released, including the original Avatar, its sequel The Way of Water, and Avengers: Endgame. Each project benefited from global audiences and repeat cinema attendance.

Unlike traditional box office leaders whose totals were driven by standalone films, Saldaña's record highlights a shift in Hollywood economics. Studios now rely heavily on interconnected franchises that reward actors who commit to long-term roles across multiple releases.

Variety detailed how Avatar: Fire and Ash pushed Saldaña to the top of the global rankings, confirming her record-breaking box office total after the film crossed £970 million worldwide.

Avatar And Marvel Create A Rare Career Combination

Saldaña's career is unusual for its balance between two dominant franchises. As Neytiri in James Cameron's Avatar saga and Gamora in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films, she became central to both science fiction universes.

In addition, she played Nyota Uhura in the rebooted Star Trek trilogy, which collectively generated more than £790 million worldwide. That combination of roles placed her in a rare position, with major box office exposure across three separate franchises.

Industry analysts have pointed out that this breadth matters. While many actors appear in one major franchise, few manage to anchor multiple long-running series that perform consistently at a global level.

A Milestone That Reflects Changing Hollywood Metrics

The record also highlights how box office success is measured. Rankings based on cumulative earnings often reward actors attached to ensemble casts and franchise worlds rather than traditional leading roles.

Saldaña has rarely been marketed as the sole box office draw. Instead, her success reflects how modern Hollywood values continuity, shared universes, and audience loyalty built over decades.

Her ascent also underscores the increasing prominence of female-led franchise roles. Saldaña is now the highest-ranked woman on the global box office list, with other actresses appearing much further down the rankings.

Critical Recognition Arrives Alongside Commercial Success

While franchise work drove her box office totals, Saldaña's recent critical acclaim has added another dimension to her career. In 2025, she won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in Emilia Pérez.

That win marked another milestone, making her the first Dominican American to receive an Oscar. It also demonstrated her ability to balance large-scale commercial projects with prestige-driven performances.

Saldaña has since returned to television, working on the next season of the action drama series Lioness, further diversifying her output beyond blockbuster films.

What Comes Next For Saldaña And Avatar

James Cameron has outlined plans for two further Avatar films, scheduled for release later this decade. Saldaña is expected to reprise her role as Neytiri, which could push her career box office total even higher.

Even so, the record already reflects a broader industry trend. Long-running franchises now shape career trajectories and redefine what box office success looks like in the modern era.

Saldaña's achievement is less about a single film and more about longevity. Her rise to the top of the box office rankings illustrates how sustained franchise participation has become one of Hollywood's most powerful career strategies.