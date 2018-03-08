Marvel Studios has announced that Avengers: Infinity War will be released in the UK a day earlier. The news comes shortly after the worldwide release date was brought forward to the original UK date of Friday, 27 April.

Thursday, 26 April is now the day Marvel fans in the UK will be able to see part one of what is a culmination of ten years of superhero storytelling, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe unites to fight Josh Brolin's galactic nuisance Thanos.

Last week (1 March) Marvel brought forward the worldwide release date by a week, from 4 May to 27 April. It seemed to end a streak of Marvel movies opening early in the UK, but that streak now continues.

The trend will be bucked later this year however when Ant-Man & The Wasp opens nearly a month after it does in the US, on 3 August rather than 6 July.

Infinity War is the culmination of ten years of big-screen storytelling. From Iron Man in the summer of 2008 to Black Panther's release in February, everything has been leading to to a fight for the future of the universe bringing together the entire MCU.

This means the original Avengers lineup (Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man, Chris Evans' Captain America, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, Ruffalo's Hulk and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye) will be united with the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana's Nebula, Dave Bautista's Drax, Bradley Cooper's Rocket and Vin Diesel's Groot).

Many, many more will fight alongside them, including Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany's Vision, Anthony Mackie's Falcon, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier and Don Chealde's War Machine.

Then there's Karen Gillan's Nebula, Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, Letitia Wright's Shuri, Danai Gurira's Okoye, Benedict Wong's Wong and Pom Klementieff's Mantis.

Not everyone needs super-powers or abilities either, so there's Benecio del Toro as The Collector, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Pots, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Angela Bassett as Ramonda and Peter Dinklage in a secret role.