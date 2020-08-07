As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are settling in Los Angeles, they are also participating in charitable activities. The Duchess of Sussex will appear as a speaker at a virtual summit The 19th next week.

The 19th is a non-profit, nonpartisan newsroom focusing on subjects like gender, politics, and policy. The 19th Represents 2020 Virtual Summit marks the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that made voting a right regardless of gender.

According to Glamour, the event will feature a series of live-streamed conversations and speeches by women leaders in the field of politics, civics, journalism, and the arts. Meghan will participate in what is being called a "rare interview." She will be the one asking questions from her guest, co-founder, and CEO Emily Ramshaw.

"The 19th*'s commitment to reporting and storytelling that lifts up those who are too often underrepresented in the media has never been more important," the duchess told the aforementioned publication in a statement. "I'm looking forward to asking the cofounder what it means to build a media outlet with gender equity, diversity, and community at its core."

Ramshaw, who is also the youngest member of the board of the Pulitzer Prize, revealed that it was Meghan who reached out to them when she learned about The 19th's vision. The duchess will be joining some of the most influential women in America such as Melinda Gates, Hillary Clinton, and Stacey Abrams, Meryl Streep, Catherine Cortez Masto, Zoe Saldana and more. The event will take place on Friday, August 14, whereby Meghan will talk to Ramshaw about "creating a transformative newsroom centred on gender equity."

In a related news, the royal mother is also supporting a fashion initiative whereby one of her favourite clothing brands and social enterprises have come together for an inspiring new partnership. According to Hello, the sustainable clothing brand with Nothing Underneath is supporting duchess' favourite Luminary Bakery, a London-based social enterprise bakery that helps to create jobs and supporting socially disadvantaged women.

The duchess has unknowingly inspired this partnership. Recalling her visit to the bakery wherein she wore the WNU's shirt, the clothing brand wrote on its Instagram account: "When the Duchess of Sussex wore our shirt to the incredible @luminarybakery we were overwhelmed by the interest in WNU and thought it would be a great opportunity to see what we could do to give back to them and support the amazing work they do.

"A year on, having been up to meet with Alice, their founder, and CEO, (and have some cake ) I am so honoured and proud that WNU is listed as a corporate partner - having been able to donate a portion of our profits from the sale of this shirt."