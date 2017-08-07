Amir Khan has revealed that he plans to put his marital problems behind him and focus on his career.

After a public Twitter spat with his wife Faryal Makhdoom in which he sensationally announced his intention to file for divorce, the British boxer returned to the social media site in a calmer frame of mind.

"Mid August I'm off to San Francisco to start my training," he tweeted. "Putting everything behind me and moving forward. Get back on top with big fights."

Posting a shirtless photo of himself apparently on a lounger in Dubai, he wrote in the caption: "No pressure. Just relax and watch it happen."

Earlier he admitted he was "gutted" by the split from his wife of four years with whom he has a three-year-old daughter.

But while the couple have called a ceasefire in their war of words, more revelations about Khan's private life are surfacing.

Lingerie model Eglantine-Flore Aguilar, 24, claims she had had sex with Khan behind his pregnant wife's back. She said she warned Faryal Makhdoom the boxer was a 'dirty love rat' who should have ended her marriage sooner.

Aguilar told The Sun: "I spoke out to warn her and other women about him. I'm glad she has finally listened. "

She claimed the boxer's wife was in denial about him being a family man and that he 'couldn't keep it in his pants'.

"He claimed to be a role model and a doting family man, but he's nothing better than a sordid, cheating sleaze-ball," she added.

Makhdoom also shared her first selfie yesterday a day after the dramatic Twitter spat with the message 'hold your head high'.

After posting a series of angry tweets in response to Khan's announcement that he was divorcing her, the model, 26, tried to backtrack, deleting the tweets and claiming both their accounts had been hacked.

Khan was compelled to post a Snapchat video in which he insisted his account had not been hacked and he had every intention of ending his marriage.

In the message he said: "Yeah so everything you saw on social media today ... it is real. Me and Faryal have both decided to move on," he explains, before correcting himself and adding: " ... well, I've decided to walk away. Nothing's been hacked. Obviously it's a tough time we have to go through but we have to move forward because it's not healthy for any of us.

Hinting at the discord in their relationship he says: "I'm not happy at the way I get treated by her and everything else... but look, I wish her all the very best in the future.

Looking sombre he concludes the message saying: "I'm in Dubai at the moment but I don't want you guys to worry. I'm staying strong and I want to say a big thank you for all your support."

he former couple were married in 2013 and have a daughter together, however their relationship has been beset with controversy after Makhdoom became embroiled in a public feud with Khan's family, accusing them of mental and emotional abuse.