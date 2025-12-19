It wasn't enough for Russell Brand simply to move on from his past marriage; he had to make it a matter of political discourse. The comedian-turned-commentator has unleashed a blistering critique of his ex-wife, Katy Perry, specifically targeting her budding romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a man who represents everything Brand now opposes.

Speaking to a conservative crowd in Phoenix, the 50-year-old entertainer did not mince words. Brand, who has reinvented himself as an anti-establishment voice, used the platform to publicly mock the union by branding Trudeau a 'globalist stooge.'

Russell Brand Lashes Out at Katy Perry's 'Globalist' Romance

On Thursday, 18 December, Brand took the stage at a Turning Point USA event. While addressing the audience, he invoked his marriage to the Firework singer, which lasted from 2010 to 2012, to draw a sharp contrast in politics.

'Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her,' the Get Him To The Greek star said. 'I love her still, and I'm glad that her mom's in the room to hear me say this - but look.'

Brand made it clear that while he could tolerate Perry's previous partners, Trudeau represents an ideological line in the sand. He compared the politician unfavourably to Perry's most recent ex-partner, actor Orlando Bloom.

'I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau?' Brand said. 'Come on, man! Don't put me in a category with that guy. That globalist stooge.'

How Russell Brand's Political Shift Fuelled the Feud

The comedian's dislike of Trudeau stems directly from his own political metamorphosis during the pandemic. He has adopted a new persona that embraces conspiracy theories and aligns heavily with the American right.

This ideological shift was cemented in May when Russell performed comedy at a campaign event for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He later attended the Republican National Convention to endorse Kennedy officially. These views stand in stark opposition to Trudeau, the former head of the Liberal Party of Canada.

Perry and Trudeau's 'Flourishing' Romance

While Brand fumes over politics, insiders suggest the relationship between the pop star and the politician is flourishing. The Roar artist and Trudeau were first seen dining at the Montreal restaurant Le Violon in late July, sparking initial rumours.

The pair went Instagram official earlier this month, confirming speculation about their seriousness. Trudeau even reposted a picture on 4 December featuring himself and Katy alongside former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife.

According to a source speaking to People in October, Trudeau is a much happier person now in their romance. 'Stresses are greatly diminished,' the insider said. 'And he is intrigued with Katy. They have fun together, laugh a lot, talk about everything.'

The source added that 'His life is much improved, and his relationship with Katy has had a lot to do with it,' noting that Trudeau 'has had a lot of upheavals in the past couple of years, both in his professional-political status and at home with the split from Sophie.'

Perry and Bloom called off their engagement in June 2025 after nine years together; they share a daughter, Daisy Dove. Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire split in 2023.

Brand Awaits Trial on Rape Charges

While commenting on his ex-wife's love life, Brand is facing severe legal challenges. He was charged in England with five counts of assault and rape based on accusations from four women.

The allegations first surfaced in September 2023 following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches.

One woman alleged she was raped by the actor in a town in the south of England in 1999, while other alleged incidents reportedly occurred between 2001 and 2005.

Brand has staunchly denied the charges. Brand said he 'absolutely refutes' all of the claims made against him. He is set for trial in June of 2026.

Despite the looming trial, Brand continues to tour and speak, using moments like the Phoenix event to merge his personal history with his current political crusade.