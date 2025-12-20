Timothée Chalamet and EsDeeKid dropped the collab nobody thought possible, quashing rumours about being the same person.

Wild theories about the identity of the masked Liverpudlian rapper linked him to the Oscar-nominated actor, claiming that the US-born star could be the Phantom rapper due to the resemblance of their eyes.

Alter-ego Claims Debunked

Speculations linking Chalamet and EsDeeKid had been going on since early 2025.

Fans claimed that the British rapper and the Dune star have the same eyes. They also connected the actor's love for rap and hip-hop music to strengthen their claims.

Chalamet himself fueled the secret identity rumours in August, when he was spotted enjoying the show of rapper Fakemink in London. The Easter Pink rapper worked with EsDeeKid on the hit track LV Sandals.

When the BBC asked him directly if he was the famed baclava-hidden rapper, Chalamet played coy and said, 'No comment... You'll see, all in due time.'

Surprise Drop

Chalamet further played with the alter-ego rumours by surprising his fans with a video for the remix of 4 Raws, one of EsDeeKid's biggest hits.

The clip opened with the mysterious rapper dancing in a kitchen, with snippets of a masked face with only the eyes visible flashing. Then another masked figure joined the one in the kitchen, who later on dropped the facial cover and revealed himself as Chalamet.

The actor, who once called himself Little Timmy Tim when he was rapping as a 12-year-old kid in high school, lived his rapper dreams and started spitting bars with the artist who was long thought to be him.

'Pour a pint of that dirty, Timmy Tim 'bout thirty, still sippin' dirty, still puttin' work in,' Chalamet rapped. 'Got your girl Birkin, oh, I'm jerkin', I'm jerkin', I'm jerkin'. It's Timothée Chalamet chillin' tryna stack a hundred million.'

The video was allegedly film in North London's Andover Minimarker Off Licence.

The short clip, which EsDeeKid also reposted on his Instagram account, quickly went viral. It also caught the attention of several celebrities, including rapper Drake, who commented with three ice emojis.

The remix version of the track also mentions several references to Marty Supreme, Chalamet's upcoming sports film.

The movie, featuring the story of shoe salesman Marty Mauser who eventually became a table tennis champ, also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher, Odessa A'zion, Sandra Bernhard, and Tyler Okonma. It will have a limited release in US cinemas on 25 December, and the British theatres will start screening it on 26 December.

EsDeeKid Mystery Remains

Since the theory was already debunked, people are still in the dark about the real identity of EsDeeKid.

All people know about him is his background as a man from Liverpool. He mentioned that fact in 4 Raws, when he rapped, 'I'm a scumbag, I was raised in Liverpool slums, lad.'

He also has a distinctive thick Scouse accent, which is characteristic of residents of Liverpool. This fact also distinguished him from the 29-year-old actor from New York City.

Other details like his real name, age, ethnicity and even his face remained concealed at the moment.