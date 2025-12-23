Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are, perhaps, having the best time of their lives. The couple just announced their engagement weeks ago and are now planning their wedding.

Despite this well-known fact, speculations regarding Swift and Kelce's baby plans continue to make headlines. Most recently, sports podcaster Bill Simmons declared that the couple is having a baby, sparking a firestorm of speculation among fans.

Does Bill Simmons know something about Taylor Swift the rest of us don’t? pic.twitter.com/uyvf80NfhR — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) December 22, 2025

'Having a Kid With Her'

On his podcast, Simmons urged Kelce to fake an injury and retire from the NFL. After all, the commentator is convinced that Kelce is no longer playing to the best of his ability like he used to. Simmons also stressed the fact that a lot of things have been going on in Kelce's life since he started dating Swift.

'It was officially a feel bad for Kelce. Guy's a Hall of Famer, he's getting married to Taylor Swift, having a kid with her, probably flies everywhere private, has private security everywhere he goes. And he's just kind of running around this [explicit] Titans game, trying not to get hurt. Fake an injury. Just fake an injury and end the thing,' he said.

At first glance, Simmons' comment seemed as though he was declaring that Swift and Kelce are having a baby right now. However, a closer review of the text suggests that he can be talking about the future since the couple will soon tie the knot and settle down.

'Does Bill Simmons Know Something?'

Several Swift fans reacted to Simmons' remarks on X. 'Taylor Swift is pregnant said Bill Simmons,' one fan wrote.

'Travis Kelce is not going to be happy that Bill Simmons impregnated Taylor Swift. I know that much,' another person commented.

'Does Bill Simmons know something about Taylor Swift that the rest of us don't?' a third person wrote.

Swift in 'Auntie Mode'

The pregnancy speculation follows other signs of the couple's deepening relationship. During the Kansas City Chiefs' recent season-ending loss, Swift was seen in full 'auntie mode' in the executive suite. While Travis Kelce battled on the field, cameras captured the pop superstar hoisting one of Jason and Kylie Kelce's young daughters onto her shoulders. The heartwarming moment, set against the backdrop of playoff heartbreak, quickly went viral, with fans celebrating her clear integration into the Kelce family.

Taylor Swift Pregnancy Rumours Revisited

This is not the first time Swift was rumoured to be pregnant. Earlier this month, speculations swirled after Swift reportedly kept a low profile during one of Kelce's games. However, a source told Life & Style that the speculations are far from the truth.

Another report from earlier this year claimed that Swift announced she was pregnant, and it was not Kelce's baby, according to USA Gets. 'I wasn't ready to say anything, but the truth is, I am expecting. And it's not what everyone thinks,' the singer was allegedly quoted as saying. Following the unfounded claims, multiple hashtags such as #PregnantTaylor and #NotTravis became trending on social media.

However, it is important to note that several months have already passed since the rumours made headlines. But until today, Swift has not stepped out with a baby bump. This proves that the singer was not pregnant then, and she isn't pregnant now either.