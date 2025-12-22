Cardi B has appeared to take aim at fellow rap star Nicki Minaj amid growing online backlash over Minaj's recent association with Turning Point USA (TPUSA), intensifying a dispute that has quickly spilled across social media platforms and fan communities.

Remarks attributed to Cardi B circulated widely online over the weekend, with users interpreting them as a pointed response to Minaj's political alignment and public positioning. While Cardi B has not issued a formal statement or interview addressing Minaj directly, the posts fuelled renewed attention on the TPUSA controversy and prompted fresh debate among fans and commentators.

Nicki Minaj's TPUSA Association Sparks Backlash

The latest escalation follows Nicki Minaj's collaboration with TPUSA, a conservative organisation that frequently attracts polarised reactions due to its political advocacy.

Minaj's involvement drew criticism from sections of her fan base and from wider online audiences, particularly those who view celebrity political engagement as influential and consequential.

The backlash has played out largely on social media, where users have questioned Minaj's stance and motivations, while others have rallied in her defence, framing the criticism as an attack on free expression and political independence.

Online Remarks Attributed to Cardi B Gain Traction

Against that backdrop, comments attributed to Cardi B began circulating on platforms including X and Instagram. While the remarks were not delivered via a verified press release or formal video statement, they were widely shared, prompting users to frame them as a reaction to Minaj's TPUSA involvement.

The language used in the circulating posts led many to conclude that Cardi B was distancing herself from Minaj and criticising her political choices.

Representatives for Cardi B have not commented publicly on the posts, and no confirmation has been provided regarding the context in which the remarks were made.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Cardi B who supported Kamla Harris in the election just lost it and dissed Nicki Minaj for collaborating with TPUSA and standing against the genocide of Christians in Nigeria and claims Billie Eilish has blocked her for it.



Cardi B: 'THIS IS EMBARRASSING...... I know... pic.twitter.com/CaYzK8RNtK — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) December 22, 2025

Claims of Celebrity Fallout Remain Unconfirmed

Alongside the exchange, claims emerged online suggesting that other high-profile artists had distanced themselves from Minaj in private, including speculation around blocked social media accounts. These claims have not been independently verified, and none of the artists referenced have publicly addressed the allegations.

As with many celebrity disputes, the absence of direct statements has left space for speculation, with online narratives often evolving faster than confirmed information.

Fan Communities React Across Social Platforms

Reaction from fans has been swift and divided. Some users praised Cardi B for speaking out, while others accused her of inflaming tensions during a politically sensitive moment.

Minaj's supporters, meanwhile, have framed the criticism as targeted and disproportionate, arguing that political views should not dictate artistic credibility.

Hashtags referencing both artists trended intermittently, reflecting the scale of engagement and the emotional investment of fan bases on both sides.

Why the Timing Matters

The controversy comes at a moment of heightened visibility for Nicki Minaj, who is preparing for a major album release in 2026.

Industry observers note that political controversies often attract increased scrutiny during key career milestones, amplifying reactions that might otherwise fade quickly.

At the same time, Cardi B remains a central cultural figure whose online presence regularly drives conversation beyond music alone, adding further weight to any perceived intervention.

What Has and Has Not Been Confirmed

What is clear is that Nicki Minaj's TPUSA association has triggered a fresh wave of online backlash, and that comments attributed to Cardi B have contributed to the escalation. What remains unconfirmed are claims of wider industry fallout or private actions by other artists.

Neither Cardi B nor Nicki Minaj has issued an official statement directly addressing each other, leaving much of the narrative to be shaped by online reaction rather than on-the-record comment.