LEGO has officially unveiled a stunning new Icons set featuring a life-sized Golden Retriever puppy built from over 2,000 bricks. This impressive model offers dog lovers a chance to bring home a loyal companion that requires no grooming and never makes a mess. It is a detailed masterpiece designed to capture the hearts of collectors and pet enthusiasts alike.

The 11384 Golden Retriever Puppy is the latest addition to LEGO's collection of charming brick-built pets. Part of the LEGO Icons range, this fresh model is scheduled to arrive on 1 February 2026.

This Golden Retriever Puppy build consists of 2,102 parts and reaches 30cm (11.5 inches) in height, making it incredibly sweet. It is an ideal choice for admirers of this famous canine or for those looking to provide a competitor to the LEGO Ideas 21349 Tuxedo Cat.

Release Date and Global Pricing

The 11384 Golden Retriever Puppy launches on 1 February 2026 and can be purchased through the LEGO website or at physical retail locations. Online pre-orders are currently open for those wishing to buy it early. Check the list below for worldwide prices:

In the UK, the 11384 Golden Retriever Puppy is priced at £129.99, while shoppers in the US will pay $139.99. For customers in the European region, it costs €139.99; in Canada, $179.99; and in Australia, $229.99.

LEGO is well-versed in creating adorable, life-sized creatures, having previously found great success with models such as the 21349 Tuxedo Cat, 43269 101 Dalmatians Puppy, and 43247 Young Simba the Lion King. These sets were all met with a very positive reaction from the community.

At approximately 30cm (11.5 inches) tall, this model matches the scale of previous brick-built companions. However, it represents the debut of a lifelike young dog, moving away from the animated styles seen in the Simba and 101 Dalmatians sets.

Expressive and Lifelike Features

This young canine model is highly animated, offering a range of looks and stances. You can achieve these different appearances by using the tongue, adjusting the jaw, or lifting the leg.

Following mastery of rounded shapes, the company's next hurdle was to make plastic bricks resemble soft coats. This effect is achieved through heavy use of studs and various stacked inclines, giving the dog a truly 'ruff' appearance.

/ Lego.com

Several playful elements are included, such as the pads on its feet. You can adjust the oversized ears, change the jaw position, and insert or remove a tongue to vary the dog's expression. This tongue can even be kept inside its back, a clever method first seen in the 101 Dalmatians Puppy set.

The Verdict for Dog Lovers

This latest Icons release demonstrates how far the company has come in replicating organic shapes with hard plastic pieces. By focusing on a realistic aesthetic rather than a cartoonish style, the designers have created a display piece that feels like a genuine tribute to one of the world's most beloved breeds. It sits perfectly on a shelf or desk, offering the charm of a pet without any of the actual responsibility.

The Golden Retriever Puppy is more than just a toy; it is a sophisticated build that bridges the gap between traditional sets and home decor. For those who have already collected previous animal models, this addition adds a fresh level of realism that balances out the growing collection. Whether you are buying it for the intricate building techniques or simply because you adore dogs, this set is likely to become a standout favourite for the year.