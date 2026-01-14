Lego has opened UK pre-orders for its first official Pokémon sets, marking a long-awaited collaboration between the Danish toy maker and one of the world's most valuable entertainment franchises. The launch introduces three premium, display-focused builds aimed primarily at adult fans and collectors, ahead of Pokémon's 30th anniversary in 2026.

The initial release includes three sets scheduled to arrive in late February next year, with prices that place them among Lego's higher-end licensed products. The collaboration reflects Lego's continued push into the adult collector market, as well as the enduring popularity of Pokémon among older audiences who grew up with the brand.

Although the sets will not be available until 2026, pre-orders are already live in the UK. Early interest has been driven by the rarity of the partnership, premium pricing, and the inclusion of limited incentives tied to the launch window.

Release Date and UK Pricing

According to listings on the official Lego UK website, all three Lego Pokémon sets will be released on 27 February 2026. Pre-orders are currently available online, with wider retail availability expected closer to the release date.

The sets are priced as follows: Lego Pokémon Eevee at £54.99; Lego Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball at £179.99; and Lego Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise Diorama at £579.99.

Based on previous Lego launches, the Pikachu and Poké Ball set is widely expected to attract the strongest early demand. It combines one of the franchise's most recognisable characters with a lower entry price than the diorama, making it more accessible to collectors while still offering display appeal. Lego has not indicated whether quantities will be limited.

Welcome to the world of @LEGO_Group Pokémon! ⚡



Are you ready to catch & build them all? 🍃🔥💧 pic.twitter.com/HZE4zoG9e8 — Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) January 12, 2026

Take a look at the first ever LEGO Pokémon sets! ⚡️👀



Get ready to catch and build them all beginning February 27th or preorder at Pokémon Center 🔗 https://t.co/vab1ggKilX pic.twitter.com/SsDvlVr6nk — Pokémon @ Lumiose City 🥐 (@Pokemon) January 12, 2026

Where to Buy and Secure the Limited-Edition Incentives

UK buyers can pre-order all three sets directly through the Lego UK online store. Lego has confirmed that purchasers of the Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise diorama will be eligible for a limited free gift with purchase.

Customers who buy the diorama between 27 February and 8 March 2026 will receive a Kanto Region Badge Collection display set, while stocks last. The badge set will not be sold separately. Lego has not disclosed how many will be available.

Pokemon LEGO Kanto Region Badge Collection Available as Gift With Purchase of Charizard, Venusaur & Blastoise Set! 🎉



Charizard, Venusaur & Blastoise: https://t.co/hg1ltqkioS

Pikachu & Poke Ball: https://t.co/hYND01U3uL

Eevee: https://t.co/msIPN2335x



Good luck if you're in the… https://t.co/QaVWIsLf7E pic.twitter.com/2MQOlxvFCm — Pokemon TCG Restocks & News (@PokemonRestocks) January 12, 2026

Digital Promotion Linked to the Release

Alongside the physical sets, Lego and The Pokémon Company International have launched a digital promotional campaign tied to the release. Hidden codes are being placed across the companies' official websites and social media channels.

Members of the Lego Insiders programme can submit the codes through their account for entry into a prize draw to win one of 10 Lego Pokémon prizes. New codes are expected to appear weekly until the final release date on 27 February. Details of the prizes have not been fully outlined.

Theres a exclusive Lego Insider Rewards Center for a Mini Pokemon Center thats being released too. Sadly not for sale and only redeemable with points. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/Nid8sQ2BYu — ✨King✨ (@RemingtonZe3rd) January 13, 2026

Focus on Adult Collectors

Although Pokémon continues to attract younger fans, Lego's presentation of the range is clearly aimed at adults. The sets are designed as display models, with detailed builds and minimal play features.

This approach aligns with Lego's wider strategy of expanding its adult fan base through premium licensed collaborations. Similar releases tied to major franchises have become a growing part of the company's product portfolio.

Despite Pokémon's long-standing global success, this marks its first full official partnership with Lego. With Pokémon's 30th anniversary approaching, the release forms part of a broader cycle of commemorative products planned for 2026, with further expansions possible if demand proves strong.