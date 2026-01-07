Nikki Bella has found herself back at the centre of online attention as dating rumours linking her to NFL player Cooper DeJean surged across social media this week, fuelled by resurfaced photos and renewed fan speculation. While the images have driven widespread discussion, the WWE Hall of Famer has previously made clear that she considers herself 'very single,' pushing back against assumptions about her personal life.

Search interest in Nikki Bella spiked after a wave of photos began circulating on social platforms, prompting renewed scrutiny of her relationship status.

The attention coincides with ongoing rumours connecting her to Cooper DeJean, a rising star with the Philadelphia Eagles. Together, the images and speculation have driven Nikki Bella into trending territory, particularly on image-driven platforms.

How the Cooper DeJean Rumours Began

The dating rumours emerged after Nikki Bella was spotted attending Eagles-related events and wearing team merchandise, details that quickly caught the attention of fans.

Online speculation intensified as users drew links between her public appearances and DeJean's growing profile in the NFL. Neither Bella nor DeJean has confirmed a relationship, and no official statements have been made to substantiate the claims.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴: 42-year-old WWE superstar Nikki Bella and 22-year-old Eagles star CB Cooper DeJean are officially dating.



The pair have been casually dating for months now and were seen together numerous times in public recently.



Coop is winning on and off the field 👀 pic.twitter.com/XKPFLI4iiD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 6, 2026

Resurfaced Photos Add Fuel to Online Speculation

As the rumours spread, a collection of photos featuring Nikki Bella began resurfacing across social media, further amplifying interest.

Many of the images are not new, but their recirculation has helped sustain the narrative and prompted renewed debate. The visual nature of the posts has encouraged users to draw conclusions based on appearance alone, despite the lack of confirmed information.

Nikki Bella's Own Words on Being 'Very Single'

Amid the speculation, Nikki Bella's previous comments about her relationship status have regained attention.

In public remarks made in recent months, she described herself as 'very single,' emphasising that she was not dating and had been focusing on other aspects of her life.

Those statements stand in contrast to the current online narrative and remain the only direct insight she has offered on the matter.

Social Media Reaction and Fan Debate

The rumours have sparked mixed reactions among fans, with some questioning the assumptions being made while others continue to dissect every new post.

Discussions have ranged from curiosity about Bella's personal life to broader debates about privacy and the speed at which unverified claims can spread online. The age difference between the two has also been a talking point, though neither party has addressed the speculation directly.

Context: Nikki Bella's Life Beyond the Rumours

Away from social media chatter, Nikki Bella continues to balance multiple roles. The former WWE star remains a prominent media figure, known for her wrestling career, television work and podcasting.

She is also a mother and has spoken openly about prioritising her family and personal wellbeing following high-profile changes in her private life over the past few years.

What Is Known and What Remains Unconfirmed

At present, there is no confirmed evidence that Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean are dating. The rumours appear to be driven largely by social media interpretation of photos and public appearances.

Bella's own statements describing herself as single remain the only verified comment on her relationship status, leaving much of the current discussion firmly in the realm of speculation.