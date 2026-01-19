Russian-American YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has been formally deported from the Philippines after completing a jail sentence linked to harassment and public order offences committed during livestreamed pranks in Manila.

Philippine immigration officials confirmed that Zdorovetskiy was physically removed from the country on 17 January 2026, when he was escorted onto a commercial flight following nearly nine months in custody. The deportation followed the resolution of all criminal cases filed against him and the issuance of a removal order by the authorities.

Images released by officials show Zdorovetskiy under escort at the airport and boarding the aircraft, bringing a close to a legal case that drew international attention because of his online profile and the public nature of the incidents that led to his arrest.

Arrest and Detention in the Philippines

Zdorovetskiy was arrested in April 2025 in Bonifacio Global City, a commercial district in Taguig, Metro Manila. Authorities said footage broadcast live on social media showed repeated confrontations with members of the public and private security staff, disrupting public order in the area.

According to the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the incidents included attempting to kiss and grab a security guard, trying to seize the guard's firearm, filming individuals without consent and recording content without the required permits. Several harassment-related cases were filed, including charges of unjust vexation under Philippine law. Zdorovetskiy was later designated an 'undesirable foreign national.'

He remained in detention under the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology while the cases were heard. Officials stated at the time that deportation could only proceed once sentencing and all judicial processes had been completed.

Deportation Carried Out

On 15 January 2026, Philippine authorities confirmed that Zdorovetskiy had served his sentence and was cleared for deportation. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the Philippines welcomes foreign visitors but expects compliance with local laws.

The Bureau of Immigration said a deportation order had been issued and that final clearances from the courts and the National Bureau of Investigation had been obtained. Although Zdorovetskiy holds a United States green card, officials confirmed that removal would proceed on the basis of his Russian citizenship.

Immigration officials later confirmed that Zdorovetskiy departed the Philippines on 17 January. Reports indicate that the flight travelled via Kalibo, Aklan, before continuing onward to Irkutsk, Russia. Authorities said coordination with Russian officials had been completed in advance of his departure.

Images Show Departure and Physical Escort

Photographs taken during the deportation show Zdorovetskiy being escorted by immigration officers through the airport and onto the aircraft. The images provide the first confirmed visual record of his physical removal from the country.

The photographs also show a visible change in his appearance since his arrest, including a fuller beard and a heavier build. Authorities have not commented on his health or personal circumstances, and no medical details have been released.

Wider Implications for Online Creators

Philippine officials have said the case demonstrates that online fame does not place individuals outside domestic law. Visitors, they said, are subject to the same legal standards as residents regardless of public profile or audience size.

With his deportation now completed and his name placed on the immigration blacklist, Zdorovetskiy is barred from re-entering the Philippines. His future online activity remains unclear, and no statements have been issued by major platforms regarding his status.