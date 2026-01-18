China has formally lodged a diplomatic complaint against the Philippines after a senior Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) official appeared in a presentation featuring satirical images of Chinese President Xi Jinping, further straining already fragile relations between Beijing and Manila over the South China Sea. The protest follows a Facebook post by PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela, who spoke in front of a backdrop showing caricature-style images of Xi alongside the line 'Why does China remain a bully?'. Although the post did not announce any new policy, it quickly drew attention online and prompted a response from China's embassy in Manila.

China's Protest Over Satirical Xi Photos

The Chinese Embassy in Manila confirmed on Friday that it had filed a formal complaint over the post, describing it as insulting to China's leadership and crossing a diplomatic 'red line'. Embassy officials said they raised the issue directly with the Philippine president's office, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and the Philippine Coast Guard.

In its statement, the embassy also described the images as a serious affront to China's political dignity, arguing that public ridicule of its head of state undermines diplomatic norms. The protest reflects Beijing's long-standing sensitivity to satire or criticism directed at President Xi, particularly when it comes from state-linked institutions.

South China Sea Dispute

The controversy cannot be separated from the South China Sea dispute, in which China claims vast areas under its so-called historic rights. Those claims were rejected by an international arbitral tribunal in 2016, a ruling that Beijing continues to ignore.

Encounters between Chinese and Philippine vessels have remained frequent and tense, with Manila repeatedly accusing Chinese ships of harassment, dangerous manoeuvres, and blocking Filipino fishermen from traditional fishing grounds. Against this backdrop, Tarriela has emerged as a prominent public voice defending Philippine maritime claims, often using social media to counter Chinese statements.

Tarriela Dismisses Beijing's Objections

Tarriela has refused to apologise, maintaining that China has no authority to demand an explanation from him or the Coast Guard for his posts. He reiterated that he did not explicitly identify the caricature images as Xi Jinping, saying it was China that labelled them as such, and argued that the protest is an attempt to silence criticism of China's actions in the West Philippine Sea.

He also described the embassy's complaint as interference in domestic affairs, citing the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which prohibits diplomatic missions from meddling in the internal policies of the host country. Tarriela added that the protest appears designed to intimidate and suppress public discourse on maritime incidents.

Filipinos were quick to defend Tarriela in comments, with one writing: 'China's hurt with that? That's way less than what China deserves for claiming a part of our waters & driving away our fishermen from their traditional fishing areas.' Other reactions echoed Tarriela's sentiment, framing the use of the images as a matter of democratic values.

One comment read: 'That is the Philippine way of democratic freedom of expression.' Another urged continued defiance, saying: 'The more they react sir, the better you will do more. Keep it up to anger them. Salute.'

Philippine President's Office and DFA Silent

Beijing, for its part, has described the posts not only as insulting but as damaging to mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries. The embassy has formally conveyed its objections to higher authorities and the Coast Guard headquarters. As of publication, the Philippine president's office and the Department of Foreign Affairs have not issued public responses to China's complaint.