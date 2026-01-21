The name Wade Steven Wilson has surged back into public attention following the release of a new Paramount+ true-crime documentary, reigniting debate over how convicted killers are portrayed and consumed as online spectacle. Prosecutors have been unequivocal in their response, warning that Wilson, now on Florida's death row, should never be romanticised or admired.

Wilson was sentenced to death in 2024 for the 2019 murders of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in Cape Coral. Yet years after his crimes, renewed fascination has followed him, driven by social media commentary and the documentary Handsome Devil: Charming Killer.

Why the Wade Wilson Case Is Back in the Spotlight

The three-part series examines Wilson's life, crimes and trial, while also addressing the unexpected online attention that grew around him after his arrest.

As reported by the News-Press, the documentary also examines how Wilson became an unexpected subject of intense social-media attention following his arrest, despite being convicted of two brutal murders.

True-crime audiences have increasingly gravitated toward high-profile cases, but the response to Wilson has alarmed prosecutors, who say the focus risks overshadowing the victims and the brutality of the crimes.

Who Is Wade Wilson

Wade Steven Wilson was born on 20 May 1994 and raised in Tallahassee, Florida. His biological parents were teenagers when he was born, and he was later adopted by Cindy and Steve Wilson. During sentencing, his adoptive parents described him as a joyful child whose life deteriorated after substance abuse took hold.

Wilson attended Chiles High School and accumulated a lengthy criminal history in Leon County, including arrests related to burglary, firearms offences and allegations of sexual violence. Court records show he served multiple prison sentences before 2019.

A Pattern of Arrests Before 2019

Years before the murders, Wilson had been accused of violent behaviour, including domestic incidents that did not result in arrest. In 2015, he was charged with sexual battery and kidnapping in Tallahassee but was acquitted.

In the months leading up to the killings, he was again arrested on battery charges and pleaded guilty to pawning stolen property.

The Murders That Led to Death Row

On 7 October 2019, Wilson met Kristine Melton, 35, at a Fort Myers bar. After spending the night together, Wilson strangled Melton in her Cape Coral home. He stole her car and later attacked his girlfriend at her workplace when she resisted him.

A short time later, Wilson encountered Diane Ruiz, 43, as she walked to work. After luring her into the stolen vehicle, he assaulted and killed her, running her over multiple times. Ruiz's body was discovered in a field days later.

How Wilson Was Caught

After the killings, Wilson repeatedly phoned his biological father, Steven Testasecca, confessing to the murders in graphic detail. Testasecca alerted authorities, enabling police to track Wilson's location. He was arrested the following day at an unoccupied home in Lee County.

Inside the Death Penalty Trial

Wilson stood trial in June 2024 at the Lee County courthouse. He asked to cover his facial tattoos and wear civilian clothes, arguing his appearance could prejudice jurors. Although granted permission, many of his tattoos remained visible throughout proceedings.

The jury found him guilty on all counts. Later that month, jurors recommended the death penalty in both murder cases. Judge Nicholas Thompson formally imposed two death sentences in August 2024.

Prosecutors Condemn 'Idolisation'

Following sentencing, State Attorney Amira Fox publicly criticised those expressing admiration for Wilson online.

She warned against portraying him as anything other than a convicted killer, stressing that his victims suffered immensely and fought for their lives. Fox said holding Wilson up as an idol was 'disgraceful' and ignored the reality of his actions.

Life on Florida's Death Row

Wilson is incarcerated at Union Correctional Institution, where male death-row inmates are held in near-constant confinement. His case is now subject to automatic appeals through the Florida Supreme Court, a process that can take many years before any execution date is considered.