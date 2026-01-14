The line between high-fashion rebellion and public scandal has always been thin for the British rock sensation Yungblud, but his recent antics in Australia have pushed that boundary even further. Known for his unapologetic style and gender-bending fashion, the 28-year-old artist has never been one to shy away from the spotlight.

However, his latest response to media reports about his older female fanbase has taken the form of literal exposure, leaving little to the imagination.

Yungblud Bares It All

During a recent break from his IDOLS World Tour in Sydney, the singer, born Dominic Harrison, was spotted enjoying some downtime with his friends. However, he was so comfortable with his companions that photographs obtained by People during the private yacht party in Sydney Harbour captured him stripping down from his white T-shirt and shorts to appear completely nude.

While he was seen chatting with friends, he made no effort to hide from the surrounding cameras. However, in some snaps, he can be seen covering his crotch while his bare body and backside are fully exposed.

These images quickly circulated online, sparking a wave of reactions across social media platforms and tabloid news outlets. Yungblud, however, seemed to find it funny and wasn't bothered at all. He even shared TMZ's headline with his nude photos on Instagram.

'Tell the Cougars'

The timing of this nude outing was far from coincidental, appearing to serve as a direct, physical reaction to recent press coverage. Upon Yungblud's arrival in Australia, Yungblud shared a carousel of images on Instagram, including a screenshot of an article titled 'Why cougars all want Yungblud'.

He playfully invited older women who loved his music to meet him at his concert.

'Australia im here,' he captioned the post. 'Tell the cougars I'll see em Saturday night.'

The young rockstar has gained a massive following among older women despite his age. Some were surprised by how Yungblud earned his 'cougar' fanbase, with one turning to Reddit asking, 'Why are older women filling his comment sessions?'

The OP clarified that there was 'no hate at all' and they only wanted to understand how Yungblud' attracted an influx of women old enough to be his mum or nan.' One suggested that his music is inspired by the 80s and the 90s, especially Billy Idol, so those women probably saw Billy Idol in the young musician, and he reminded them of their 'teenage crush.'

A 36-year-old Reddit user, who also loved Yungblud, attributed it to his 'entire aura.' 'He's genuinely extremely attractive,' they added.

Who Is Yungblud?

Yungblud, born Dominic Harrison, is an English singer, songwriter, and actor. He rose to international prominence in 2018 with his debut album 21st Century Liability, quickly becoming a voice for a generation of 'underrated youth'.

His subsequent records, including Weird! and his most recent project Idols, have consistently topped the UK charts. He is celebrated for his genre-blurring sound, which fuses punk energy with pop sensibilities, and for his close relationship with rock legends like the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Beyond the music, Harrison's personal life and dating history have frequently captivated the public. He was previously in a high-profile relationship with American singer Halsey, though the pair confirmed their break-up in October 2019, stating they worked better as friends.

Since June 2021, he has been dating singer and fashion designer Jesse Jo Stark, whom he has described as the 'love of my life'. Despite his committed relationship, his flirty public persona remains a cornerstone of his brand, as seen in his recent interactions with fans and his cheeky 'cougar' call-outs.