Zara Larsson is confronting US immigration policy head-on after confirming that her boyfriend, dancer and model Lamin Holmén, remains barred from entering the United States.

The Swedish pop star, currently touring North America, has spoken publicly about the emotional toll of performing abroad while her long-term partner is left behind due to repeated visa denials.

The 28-year-old 'Lush Life' singer confirmed that while she travels freely on an O-1 'extraordinary ability' visa, Holmén, 33, has faced repeated denials due to a past conviction for minor marijuana possession, an offence she says is 'officially gone from his name' at home in Sweden but still flagged under US immigration law.

The case has sparked online backlash, racialised commentary, and renewed scrutiny of how rigid US visa rules affect international artists.

The couple, who have been together since 2020, have spent significant time apart during Larsson's North American tours. Larsson's January 10 Instagram Stories not only highlighted their personal struggle but also took aim at what she described as the 'racist' underpinnings of drug enforcement policies that keep her partner—a born-and-bred Swedish citizen—excluded from her life in Los Angeles.

Holmén is a highly respected professional dancer and model who has performed alongside stars like Robin Bengtsson and featured in Larsson's own Talk About Love music video.

The 'barred' status of Holmén is a stark reminder of the complexities of modern travel for non-traditional artists. While Larsson can move freely between continents to perform, Holmén's past conviction remains flagged by US authorities. US federal law (specifically the Immigration and Nationality Act) is strict on controlled substance violations, regardless of whether the record has been expunged in the home country. Statistics from the US State Department show that drug-related ineligibilities are among the most common reasons for visa denials, affecting thousands of European citizens annually despite local decriminalization trends.

Defending the 'Swedish Boy'

Larsson, who is never one to shy away from a confrontation, used her platform to dismantle the 'ignorant' comments directed at Holmén. Trolls had targeted Holmén's Gambian-Swedish heritage, suggesting he was 'not a real Swede', a claim Larsson found particularly egregious given that he was born and raised in Sollentuna, Sweden. 'He is more Swedish than the meatballs you eat,' she hit back, noting that the racism he faces is often intertwined with the legal 'red tape' that keeps him out of the US.

The singer highlighted that the 'barrier' is not just about a lack of a visa, but a systemic bias. In her January 10 post, Larsson stated, 'It's black and brown people who are arrested most often' for non-violent offences, pointing to racial disparities in drug enforcement as a primary reason her partner remains excluded. According to the US Bureau of Justice Statistics, Black individuals are arrested for drug possession at nearly three times the rate of white individuals, despite similar usage rates.

The Career of a 'Rising Icon'

Despite his travel restrictions to the US, Lamin Holmén's career in Europe continues to move forward. He has become a staple of Melodifestivalen, Sweden's premier music competition, and recently performed as a dancer for Omar Rudberg during the European leg of the Midnight Sun tour. His 'ultra-modern' street style has earned him the title of a style icon in Stockholm, often overshadowing Larsson herself on the red carpet.

His exclusion from the American market is seen by many in the industry as a loss for the US dance scene. Holmén's ability to blend contemporary movement with high-fashion editorial work has made him one of the most sought-after talents in the EU. For Larsson, the 'visa war' is more than a logistical headache; it is a personal battle against a system that she believes 'refuses to recognise the talent right in front of them' due to an 'old spliff.'

A Future Divided by Borders

As Larsson prepares for her next major recording cycle in Los Angeles, the question of whether Holmén will finally be granted entry remains unanswered.

The couple has reportedly hired a top-tier immigration firm to appeal the latest denial, but the process is expected to take months.

Legal experts state that Holmén may require an I-192 waiver for inadmissibility, a process that can take over 12 months to adjudicate. For now, Larsson remains his biggest advocate, ensuring that while he may be 'barred' from the US, his presence is felt every time she takes to the stage.