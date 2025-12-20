The global pageant stage witnessed a historic shift as the United States secured its latest international title, demonstrating poise and intellect. Yolina Lindquist, representing the USA, emerged victorious in the second edition of the Miss Cosmo competition, outshining a field of highly accomplished delegates.

This win cements Lindquist's position as a rising figure in the industry, succeeding the inaugural titleholder from Indonesia. Her coronation marks the culmination of an intensive journey defined by rigorous preparation and a commitment to the pageant's core values.

Who Is Yolina Lindquist

Yolina Lindquist is more than just a visible presence on the runway; she is a high-achieving student with a deep commitment to her education. She was raised in Metropolis, Illinois, where her family operates a small local business.

She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Southern Illinois University with degrees in Marketing, International & Financial Economics, German, and International Trade. While keeping her academics at the forefront, she also led six student organisations. Earlier this year, she announced on LinkedIn that she was named the 2025 Outstanding Senior in Economics for SIU's College of Business and received the highest academic honours award. She's also a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society and received two business scholarships during SIU's annual honour day.

Yolina also supports cancer research, fundraising, and patient outreach with her platform 'Courage Over Cancer.' She and her family have personal experience with cancer, and the beauty queen does what she can to help. 'I write cards to hospitals — try to just do what I can,' she said.

Lindquist has consistently demonstrated that her intellectual ambitions are as significant as her career in the spotlight. Professionally, she has established herself as a versatile model, working with various high-profile brands across North America. This background in marketing and business has enabled her to approach her pageant career with a strategic, professional mindset.

A Proven Track Record in National Pageantry

Lindquist started her career in pageantry by joining Miss Metropolis' Outstanding Teen in 2021. The experience in the local circuit laid the groundwork for her future successes, culminating in her most recent crown, Miss Cosmo 2025.

She won the Miss Cosmo USA 2025 title after dominating the competition in El Paso, Texas, in October. She had little time to prepare before representing the United States on the international stage, but Lindquist made it seem as if she had prepared her whole life.

'It's been a very quick turnaround to prepare myself to compete at the international level,' Lindquist said (via Metropolis Planet) before she flew to Vietnam. However, she was confident because she had an 'amazing team' with her.

'But I have an amazing team behind me... and I'm just ready to put in all the hard work and see it show forth,' she added. Her previous experience in the Miss USA system provided the necessary foundation for the demands of a world-stage event, from refining her speaking abilities to promoting her advocacies.

Global Excellence at the Miss Cosmo 2025 Finals

The Miss Cosmo 2025 finale was a grand spectacle hosted at the Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on 20 December. The event brought together delegates from over 60 countries, each vying for the title that celebrates 'Impactful Beauty'.

Lindquist claimed the primary title along with a substantial prize package intended to fund her charitable initiatives and travel. She received a total cash prize of £78,400 ($100,000), along with luxury accommodation and various international endorsement contracts.

The competition concluded with Chelsea Fernandez of the Philippines being named the lone runner-up, a testament to the high level of talent present this year. The ceremony was broadcast to a global audience, highlighting the Miss Cosmo brand's growing influence.

For Lindquist, Miss Cosmo is about being 'an impactful beauty, to lead with purpose and heart and to just be more than yourself.' In a previous interview, Lindquist expressed her gratitude to those who supported her dreams and who put their faith in her that she could be 'bigger than who I thought I was' and she's sharing the same legacy with others.

'The sky's the limit. I am a small town girl just like you. It's not about money or the resources,' she said. 'If you put your mind to it, and if you put in the work, anything's possible.'