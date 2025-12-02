Dayana Cardenas from Colombia earned a place in the elite Top 5 group for catwalk performance at Miss Cosmo 2025 during the 'Hello Cosmo, From Vietnam' fashion event held in Ho Chi Minh City on 02 December 2025.

Judges made their decision after a close assessment of each contestant's stage presence, movement, and delivery. Her strong walk and steady pace helped her advance, although full scoring details remain undisclosed for now.

Miss Cosmo functions as an annual global pageant created by UNICorp and UNIMedia in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This year's fashion show brought together competitors from various regions for a live presentation that highlighted style and confidence.

Mestre's entrance stood out, and her name surfaced first during the announcement of finalists for this segment.

Gabriela Borges from Brazil followed on the Top 5 list. Mooham Chotnapa Kaewjarun from Thailand, Amys Napoles Ochoa from Cuba, and Marcella Momoh from Sierra Leone also secured positions in this group. Each contestant earned attention through clear control on stage and balanced movement.

Miss Cosmo 2024 titleholder Ketut Permata Juliastrid and runner-up Mook Karnruethai Tassabut presented the closing section of the show with support from Miss Cosmo 2025 delegates. Their appearance marked a strong finish for an evening that set momentum for the next phase of the competition.

Cosmo coronation night will take place on 20 December 2025 at Creative Park in Ho Chi Minh City. Delegates now prepare for final rehearsals, photo shoots, and assessment rounds before the final results appear.

Who is Dayana Cardenas?

Dayana Cárdenas Mestre comes from Colombia and holds the title of Miss Cosmo Colombia 2025. Her modelling journey started several years ago through local castings and regional pageants. A mix of discipline and consistent training shaped her rise through contests that required skill, public speaking, and physical preparation.

Cárdenas was born in Colombia in either 1997 or 1998. Current records place her at age 27 or 28. She studied business administration at UNAD in Medellín within Antioquia. English fluency supports her work in events that involve global press and foreign delegates.

Her pageant background includes a placement in Miss Universe Colombia 2020, where she represented Amazonas and advanced into the Top Six group. That result raised her public profile and increased interest from modelling groups in Latin America.

In 2022, she carried Colombia's flag at Top Model of the World. Judges placed her as second runner-up after several rounds that measured posture, poise, and runway skill. That strong finish added weight and credibility as she entered Miss Cosmo 2025.

Cárdenas joins this year's competition with prior experience in international events, which helps her create stable pacing on stage. Her performance during the 'Hello Cosmo, From Vietnam' fashion show reflected familiarity with runway settings. Audience reaction suggested clear support, and her Top 5 placement confirmed her status as one of Colombia's most promising representatives.

With coronation night approaching, Mestre continues preparations for upcoming interviews and closed-door evaluations. Her current ranking places her among early favourites, although final outcomes will depend on several remaining segments.