During a Sunday service at North Chili United Methodist Church in Rochester, New York, senior minister Phil Phaneuf told his congregation that he is transgender. The announcement was made from the pulpit on 23 November during the sermon.

Phaneuf said he has begun hormone replacement therapy and will change both his name and pronouns to reflect his gender identity. He also confirmed that senior church leadership had been informed in advance and supported his decision, according to US media reports.

The disclosure has drawn attention beyond the local congregation and prompted renewed discussion about how faith institutions respond to issues of gender identity. The United Methodist Church is one of the largest Protestant denominations in the United States and has undergone significant internal debate on LGBTQ inclusion in recent years.

What Phil Phaneuf Announced

During his sermon, Phaneuf addressed the congregation directly about his transition and described it as the result of a long personal process rather than a sudden decision. 'I am affirming that I am transgender,' he told worshippers. He said the journey had taken many years and added that changes would continue over time.

Phaneuf also told the church that he now identifies as asexual. He said that while aspects of his life and identity were changing, his commitment to the congregation remained the same. 'What will stay the same is my deepening love for all of you,' he said.

He also spoke about his family's reaction, telling congregants that his parents do not support his transition. He said he wished to be open about that reality to avoid misunderstandings and asked for understanding regarding their position.

United Methodist Church "pastor" announces during his sermon that he is now "transgender" and is becoming a woman.



Yes, this is real...pic.twitter.com/9og3Fb8Z23 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 2, 2025

Church Leadership And Denominational Context

Phaneuf told the congregation that his bishop and wider church authorities were aware of his decision before the public announcement and that he had their backing. He said that his transition would not affect his role as senior minister at the church.

The United Methodist Church has been engaged in prolonged debate over issues of sexuality and gender identity. In recent years, the denomination has moved towards more inclusive language and policies, including changes to its governing Book of Discipline to remove provisions that had previously limited the participation of LGBTQ clergy and members, according to Philadelphia Gay News.

Those changes followed years of division within the church, with some congregations and clergy leaving over doctrinal disagreements. Supporters of the reforms have argued that they reflect a commitment to equality and pastoral care, while critics maintain that the changes depart from traditional interpretations of scripture.

Public Reaction And Wider Response

Some members of the local congregation expressed support for Phaneuf, while others voiced discomfort, according to online posts and subsequent media coverage. On social media, Phaneuf later thanked friends, fellow clergy and church leaders for messages of encouragement and support.

Catholicism is going to get a whole lot of new converts in the coming years. https://t.co/hrekot9mgD — Ryan Lee (@honorablesaint) December 2, 2025

He needs to give up pretending to be a Christian pastor is what he needs to do. https://t.co/mANS8uSFuv — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) December 2, 2025

🚨There’s a special place in hell for fake "pastors”.



In the pulpit telling his congregation that he's transgender & “becoming" a woman.



"They (his parents) texted me…asked for me to tell you all that they do NOT support me.”

pic.twitter.com/mZ541GBozl — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) December 2, 2025

Several Methodist clergy from other parts of the United States also posted messages expressing solidarity, describing the announcement as a moment of openness within the life of the church. Others urged prayer and reflection as congregations continue to navigate questions of gender identity and faith.

Phaneuf's announcement places his local church at the centre of a wider debate that continues to shape the United Methodist Church at a national level. While church leadership has publicly supported his decision, the range of reactions highlights the contrasting views that remain within congregations and across religious communities in the United States.