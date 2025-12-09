President Donald Trump is notorious for boasting about his stamina, but he has been seen struggling to stay awake in recent cabinet meetings, earning him the moniker 'Dozy Don'. The visual of him nodding off is a gift to his critics, but in a baffling twist, a new video demonstrates his instantaneous clarity as he snaps back to full awareness, proving that he was listening all along. He even interjected and commented on the issue.

The incident highlights the intense media scrutiny of political leaders and the often-contradictory nature of live political coverage. Despite the visual suggestion of fatigue, Trump's relevant comment showed he was aware of the policy discussion unfolding around him, even as he nodded off.

Trump Asleep But Alert

On Monday, Trump attended a White House cabinet meeting to discuss a substantial aid package for US farmers. As is common with such official engagements, cameras were rolling, capturing the President seated at a large, oval table surrounded by aides and agricultural leaders.

During the discussion, Trump struggled to keep his eyes open, and his head even dipped toward his chest, indicating that he had just fallen asleep. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins was discussing the $11 billion (£8.7 billion) budget for the new assistance programme for farmers when Trump jolted awake and suddenly commented to correct Rollins, saying 'It's $12 billion (£9 billion),' the Daily Beast reported.

Rollins explained that the $11 billion would be distributed to crop farmers at the start of the following calendar year to offset losses, while the remaining $1 billion (£563 million) would serve as a contingency fund.

'Ahhh, very tricky,' Trump quipped.

Trump's comment about the budgetary outlay suggests that he is not out of touch with the proceedings, even if he dozed off.

It marks the second time in less than a week that the 79-year-old president has been caught struggling to stay awake during an official event.https://t.co/FblSKsvpAm — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 8, 2025

Scrutinising the President's Stamina

The imagery of a nodding President carries significant political weight. Trump has been spotted dozing off during multiple engagements, and the image of him napping at those engagements has become a hot topic on social media, with many alleging he was exhausted due to a health issue.

Trump's detractors have consistently questioned his energy levels and attention span. The President's videos and photographs struggling to keep his consciousness during cabinet meetings only amplify the counter-narrative that he is an active and decisive head of state.

Some critics even paint him as someone who is disengaged while on duty. However, the recent video proved otherwise.

Trump's Bizarre Sleeping Habits

In 2018, Dr Ronny Jackson, Trump's former physician, shared an update about his sleeping habits. Apparently, the US President doesn't get the recommended 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night.

'He's just one of those people, I think, that just does not require a lot of sleep,' Jackson said, according to Business Insider.

Trump admitted during his campaign trail that he wasn't a 'big sleeper.'

'I like three hours, four hours, I toss, I turn, I beep-de-beep, I want to find out what's going on,' he added.

This restlessness reportedly extends to his staff. CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins also shared why staff members do not want to travel with Trump aboard Air Force One when she appeared on the Trading Secrets podcast in October. Apparently, the POTUS reportedly 'does not sleep.'

Collins quoted a source telling her, 'You never want to be on Air Force One on a trip.' She asked them, 'Why,' and the insider said, Trump 'doesn't sleep,' and he is 'always up and talking.'

Trump's nodding off could be due to his bedtime routine, as he sleeps for less than 5 hours. While his poor sleeping habits could be a legitimate concern, he has repeatedly said he is in 'excellent' health.