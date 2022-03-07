An 18-month-old boy was killed during shelling by Russian forces in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Saturday. The heart-wrenching images of his mother carrying his lifeless body as the shelling continued in the besieged city left people in tears.

Hundreds of civilians, including women and little children, have lost their lives in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country. Several videos and images of people grieving for their loved ones have surfaced over the last few days.

"It's murder, deliberate murder," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while addressing the media. "We will not forgive, we will not forget, we will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war on our land."

The city of Mariupol became witness to some of the most harrowing scenes on Sunday. Bodies of people killed in the Russian attack were seen lying on roads. All they had with them were their bags lying next to their lifeless bodies.

In an attack in the city of Irpin, three members of the same family were killed in Russian strikes. Irpin is a town situated 12 miles from Kyiv, according to Daily Mail.

It is absolutely essential to establish a pause in the fighting in Ukraine to allow for the safe passage of civilians from Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy, as well as all other places caught in conflict, and to ensure life-saving humanitarian supplies can move in for those who remain. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 6, 2022

As the Ukrainians were being attacked, the Ukrainian first lady, Olena Zelenska made an appeal to the international media to show what is being done to children by Russian forces.

She said: "The Russian occupiers are killing Ukrainian children. Consciously and cynically. Save our children, because tomorrow it will save yours."

Read more More than 1.5 million people flee Ukraine war

It has been 12 days since Russia launched a military strike against Ukraine. According to United Nations, as many as 364 civilians have died since the invasion while another 759 civilians have sustained injuries.

The cities of Irpin and Mariupol witnessed some of the most horrific scenes over the weekend. The city of Ovruch and the village of Markhalivka all saw attacks on residential areas.

The Ukrainian government has said that almost 1,000 children have sustained injuries in Russian artillery attacks in various cities. The number of Ukrainians fleeing the war-torn country has also crossed the 1.5 million-mark.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to hold a third round of talks on Monday in an attempt to find a way to stop the bloody conflict.