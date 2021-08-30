It is quite challenging to keep up your momentum and remain goal-oriented when the world is facing such uncertain times. However, William McGirr and Damon Woodward believe that you can push through and thrive amid the slowdown.

Being goal-oriented means that you are focused on what you want to achieve. According to DamonWoodward, this is an empowering personal quality that will help you overcome hurdles standing in your way. William McGirr adds to this by saying that being goal-oriented will help you achieve success and even unlock your full potential. It helps you become more productive and betters your consciousness of your success path.

Understandably, the global pandemic has hindered many aspects of life. William McGirr and Damon Woodward believe that the following three ways will help you become goal-oriented amidst a global slowdown:

Plan and organize yourself

William McGirr says that planning and organization will help you maintain your focus. You get to plan the steps necessary to achieve each milestone. Damon Woodward adds that it is important to prioritize tasks during the planning stage and break down your goal into small achievable steps. Having resources handy will also help you maintain your motivation and move forward.

Adopt a positive mindset

One of the reasons why the global slowdown has affected people across the globe is uncertainty. This has then bred negativity and fear of the unknown. William McGirr and Damon Woodward urge people to adopt a positive mindset even in uncertain times. Damon Woodward says that an optimistic perspective can help you focus and find solutions to tackle obstacles in your way. William McGirr adds that a growth-oriented mindset will increase your confidence and boost productivity.

Challenge yourself

According to Damon Woodward, the pandemic has forced most people into comfort cocoons that they are afraid to break out of. While doing what is familiar is comforting in uncertain times, it inhibits your growth. Therefore, William McGirr and Damon Woodward urge people to challenge themselves in order to escape their comfort zone. Pursue your goals without letting anything stand in your way.

William McGirr and Damon Woodward point out that goal-oriented people do not settle until they have achieved success. Therefore, you must put your goals first, and not stop for anything!