As the interstellar enigma 3I/ATLAS retreats into the darker reaches of the cosmos, it leaves behind a trail of unanswered questions that are far more volatile than its physical tail. While NASA remains steadfast in categorising the visitor as a cometary rock, a contrasting narrative is gaining traction in the halls of Harvard. Physicist Avi Loeb contends that dismissing the object as natural ignores a series of statistical impossibilities.

Loeb argues that the scientific community is overlooking critical data points that suggest intelligent design, including a bizarre metal makeup similar to 'industrially produced nickel alloys' and an origin point that coincides with the famous 1977 'Wow! Signal.' 'You can't just say, "I know the answer," and ignore the anomalies. That's not viable,' Loeb told The Post.

Examining The Likelihood Of An Artificial Probe

Despite the scepticism of his peers, Loeb has maintained a specific ranking for the object. He utilises the 'Loeb scale' to assess potential threats, placing 3I/ATLAS at a significant level. 'Originally in July, I ranked it [3I/ATLAS] four on the Loeb scale between zero and 10, where zero is a natural comment, and 10 is an alien technology of potential threat to humanity... and [I] haven't changed that rank,' added Loeb.

This insistence stems from what Loeb identifies as 15 burning theories regarding the object's behaviour. While he initially appeared to concede it was 'natural' in an interview following the December flyby, he has since doubled down on the technological explanation. He analogised the potential probes to the monoliths in Stanley Kubrick's 1968 opus 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Calculated Moves Near Jupiter Suggest Planetary Reconnaissance

One of the most unsettling anomalies involves the object's interaction with the solar system's largest planet. Loeb noted that the trajectory of 3I/ATLAS was 'aligned to within 5 degrees with the ecliptic plane of the planets around the Sun', a precise path with a probability of only 0.2 per cent.

The physicist previously speculated that ATLAS utilised this path to conduct reconnaissance on the galaxy. To effectively monitor a system, a probe would logically utilise a region known as the Hill Radius. This is an area where a planet's gravity, such as Jupiter's, dominates over the sun, allowing a craft to hold its position with minimal fuel expenditure. Calculations by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory indicate the object will reach a minimum distance of 53,445 million kilometres (over 33.209 million miles) from Jupiter in March.

A Sunward Jet-Shield That Defies Natural Physics

Perhaps the most visually striking evidence of artificiality is the object's "anti-tail". Analysis of images from July 21, 2025, revealed a collimated jet extending over 600,000 miles toward the sun. 'No known comet exhibited a physical sunward jet of this length,' explained Loeb. He speculates this could be a jet shield designed to deflect solar particles rather than a result of ice sublimation.

Industrial Metals and Links to the 'Wow!' Signal

The chemical composition of the object further complicates the natural iceberg theory. Loeb noted 3I/ATLAS's bizarre metal makeup, highlighting that the gas plume contains significantly more nickel than iron.

'The gas plume surrounding 3I/ATLAS contains much more nickel than iron, as found in industrially produced nickel alloys, and a nickel-to-cyanide ratio that is orders of magnitude larger than for thousands of known comets,' he wrote. 'This might indicate a technological origin for these abundances.'

Adding to the mystery, the object arrived from a direction coinciding within nine degrees of the famous 'Wow! signal'. This was a baffling radio transmission captured by Ohio State University's Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) project in 1977, often cited as potential evidence of alien life.

Unprecedented Speed and Future Defence Implications

The physical dimensions and velocity of the object also suggest it is not a random visitor. Loeb observed that the nucleus is larger and faster than predecessors like 1I/'Oumuamua. 'There might not be enough rocky material in interstellar space to deliver a natural iceberg of this mass once per decade to the inner solar system,' he wrote. 'This suggests that 3I/ATLAS may have targeted the inner solar system rather than being drawn at random from the reservoir of interstellar icebergs.'

During its closest approach to the sun, the object also brightened faster than any known comet and displayed a distinct blue hue. While this could be ionised carbon monoxide, Loeb speculates it could be the signature of a hot engine. 'My general hope is that the best is yet to come in terms of the new data and what we will learn about 3I/ATLAS,' Loeb concluded. 'Whether we encounter a "Trojan Horse" can be decided only through a careful study of the anomalies that distinguish 3I/ATLAS from familiar comets.'

Humanity may soon learn more. The International Asteroid Warning Network's Planetary Defence campaign is currently working to glean as much intel as possible through 27 January 2026.