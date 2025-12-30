The boxing world was left reeling after Anthony Joshua was involved in a serious car crash in Nigeria. The accident claimed the lives of two of his closest friends and long-time members of his inner circle.

The former heavyweight champion survived the accident and is recovering in hospital after the collision on the notorious Lagos‑Ibadan Expressway. The tragedy has cast a dark shadow over what was meant to be a personal visit to his ancestral homeland.

What Happened on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The crash occurred on Monday morning along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, one of the country's busiest and most dangerous roads. According to Nigerian road safety officials, the vehicle carrying Joshua and his entourage collided with a stationary truck while travelling between Lagos and Ogun State.

Preliminary findings suggest the driver lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre. Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before midday, with multiple occupants rushed to the hospital. Two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, while Joshua and others were treated for injuries.

Who Were the Friends Who Died

The two men who died have been named as Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, both long‑standing members of Joshua's inner circle. Boxing expert Steve Bunce told the BBC that both had worked closely with the boxer for years and were regarded as trusted figures within his training and personal circle.

One served in a strength and conditioning capacity, while the other was involved in day-to-day physical preparation and personal training. Their deaths have been described by those close to the camp as a devastating loss, not only professionally but personally, given their long-standing relationship with the fighter.

Why Anthony Joshua Was in Nigeria

Joshua had travelled to Nigeria following his recent high‑profile bout in Miami earlier this month, where he defeated Jake Paul. The trip was understood to be largely personal, linked to family ties and cultural roots.

Born in the UK to Nigerian parents, Joshua has frequently spoken about the importance of his heritage. He has visited Nigeria several times in the past, often keeping trips low-key and away from the public eye. There is no indication that the journey was related to a fight, promotional work, or business commitments.

Joshua's Condition After the Crash

Joshua was taken to hospital following the accident, where doctors confirmed he was conscious and in stable condition. Medical sources said he suffered non life-threatening injuries and remains under observation as a precaution.

His promoter Eddie Hearn later confirmed that Joshua was receiving care and was in contact with family members. No timeline has been given for his discharge, but there are no immediate concerns over his recovery.

Official Response and Investigation

Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps and local police have launched a full investigation into the crash. Officers are examining vehicle condition, speed, and road circumstances at the time of the collision. Authorities have not indicated that alcohol or mechanical failure played a role.

Condolences have been extended to the families of the deceased, with officials describing the incident as a tragic reminder of the dangers posed by high-speed travel on major highways.

A Highway Known for Serious Accidents

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has long been associated with fatal collisions due to heavy traffic, speeding, and frequent overtaking. It connects Nigeria's largest city with key commercial hubs and sees thousands of vehicles each day.

Road safety advocates have repeatedly called for stricter enforcement and improved infrastructure along the route. This latest crash has again drawn attention to the risks faced by motorists, even those travelling with professional drivers and security.

As investigations continue, the focus remains on supporting the victims' families and monitoring Joshua's recovery, while authorities work to establish the full circumstances behind the fatal crash.