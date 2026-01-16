Millie Court is officially back for Love Island: All Stars, leaving fans asking one major question: Why return after already winning the crown in Season 7?

While her comeback has sparked plenty of debate, we're diving into the real reason Millie Court and Liam Reardon called it quits after their victory—plus, five stunning photos that prove she's ready to find love in the villa all over again and deserves a second chance at a 'happily ever after.'

Who is Millie Court?

Millie Court, 29, is a reality television star and fashion influencer from Essex, England. She first gained widespread fame in 2021 as a contestant on the seventh season of Love Island, which she eventually won alongside Liam Reardon.

Before her time on the show, she worked as a fashion buyer's administrator for the popular retailer ASOS. Court, who has 1.8 million Instagram followers under the handle @milliegracecourt, has made her official comeback on Love Island: All Stars. She shared that she feels more confident and comfortable in her own skin this time around compared to her first appearance at age 24.

Now single for four months, Court has rejoined the cast in search of a genuine connection and a second chance at love. She remains a fan favourite, often recognised for her viral fashion choices and her successful career as a content creator.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon Relationship Timeline

Love Island stars and season 7 winners Court and Reardon first met in the villa in 2021, ultimately taking the relationship outside the show. Their romance bloomed just days after Court arrived as a bombshell in the villa and fell madly in love despite a rocky start.

After the show, the two lived together in Essex and had an on-again, off-again romance. In July 2022, the two announced their breakup via a public statement.

In April 2023, it seemed that Court and Reardon were back together again. In May that year, they confirmed the speculation with a series of holiday photos, red carpet appearances, and Instagram snaps showing them cosying up together.

In August, the two celebrated Reardon's birthday together. Court said that their first break-up ended amicably and always knew that they would get back together. 'It didn't end sourly, it wasn't that kind of breakup. It was a decision that we needed a break,' she shared.

Court added, 'I think we both knew it wasn't going to be something that ended forever. I think we knew it was something we wanted to revisit, but it was time that we needed. We managed to make it work again and now it's better than ever.'

They remained together until 2025, even launching a podcast together in October 2024.

Calling It Quits For Real in 2025

In September 2025, the couple called it quits, sending shockwaves through their loyal fans. Reports say that Reardon initiated the split, explaining that they were struggling to make a long-distance relationship work, hinting that they were not living together at the time.

Despite cheating rumours circulating on social media, it seemed the separation was amicable.

While Court is trying one more time to find 'the one' in Love Island: All Stars, Reardon has reportedly moved on with his new girlfriend, law student Lara Grace.