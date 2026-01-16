For decades, Queen frontman Freddie Mercury's private life has fascinated fans and biographers alike. Now, a deeply personal chapter has closed with the death of Bibi, the woman revealed to be Mercury's 'secret daughter.' Known to him as his 'trésor'—French for 'treasure'—Bibi passed away at the age of 48 after a long struggle with chordoma, a rare spinal cancer.

Her existence only came to light in 2025 through Lesley-Ann Jones's biography Love, Freddie: Freddie Mercury's Secret Life and Love. The revelation stunned the world, adding a poignant new dimension to Mercury's legacy.

Bibi's Peaceful Farewell

Bibi's family confirmed her death after a long battle with cancer. As reported by the Daily Mail, her husband, Thomas, said that she passed away 'peacefully after a long battle with chordoma, a rare spinal cancer, leaving two sons aged nine and seven.'

Thomas added, 'B is now with her beloved and loving father in the world of thoughts. Her ashes were scattered to the wind over the Alps.'

Author Lesley-Ann Jones Pays Tribute

Lesley-Ann Jones, the author of the book Love, Freddie, which revealed Bibi's existence last summer, said that she was devastated by the loss of a close friend. 'I am devastated by the loss of this woman who became my close friend, who had come to me with a selfless aim: to brush aside all those who have had free rein with Freddie's story for 32 years, to challenge their lies and their rewriting of his life, and to deliver the truth,' she said.

Jones recalled that Bibi was 'very ill' during the time that they were writing the book. 'At the end of her life, it was all that mattered to her. She was very ill throughout the 4 years that we worked together. But she was on a mission. She put herself and her own needs last.' She added that Bibi's cancer re-emerged from her youth and forced the family to relocate frequently in search of treatment.

Jones said: 'This news is shocking and deeply upsetting to me, but not surprising. I had known it was coming all along. It was a race against time. Against the odds, we achieved what at one time seemed impossible, given all that she was up against. It was the honour of my life to have been chosen by her to share Freddie's true story.'

The Revelation of Bibi's Existence

Bibi's existence was revealed in Jones's book, Love, Freddie: Freddie Mercury's Secret Life and Love, which was published on 5 September 2025. The biography drew on 17 volumes of Mercury's personal journals, which he gave to Bibi in 1991 shortly before his death from bronchial pneumonia caused by AIDS.

According to Jones, Mercury fathered a child with a married friend in 1976 and kept the child's existence a closely guarded secret. Jones said there is DNA evidence to support the claim.

Bibi attended Mercury's concerts and would trace Queen's world tours on a globe Mercury had given her. The Queen frontman reportedly wrote several songs inspired by her, including Bijou and Don't Try So Hard. He affectionately called her his 'little froggie.'

Freddie Mercury's Former Fiancée Denies Bibi

Before the book was released, in August 2025, Mercury's former fiancée, Mary Austin, insisted she would be 'astonished' if Freddie had a daughter. Austin said she had no knowledge of such a child and maintained that the star did not keep diaries, journals, or notebooks.

Jones later responded to Austin's claims by sharing how Bibi felt about the denial of her existence. 'She was devastated by (Freddie's girlfriend) Mary Austin's attempts to deny her existence, and her denunciation of the veracity of the book.'

Jones also revealed that Austin's camp failed to take legal action to block the book's publication. 'They tried everything. They failed. After the book was published, they never contacted us again. They couldn't find anything in the book to sue us for. Love, Freddie is Freddie's true story.'

Bibi's Emotional Statement

Five months after the book's release, Bibi issued a statement reflecting on her father's legacy. 'I didn't want to share my Dad with the whole world,' she said, explaining how public scrutiny complicated her grief. 'After his death, I had to live with the attacks against him, the misrepresentations of him, and the feeling that my Dad now belonged to everyone.'

She recalled mourning privately as a teenager: 'I cried and mourned my Dad, while fans all around the world mourned Freddie. When you are 15 years old, it's not easy.'

She said her decades-long silence was about protecting her family. 'For 30 years... I needed to have my Dad just for me and my family. How could I have spoken before?'

Bibi's family is now considering releasing photographs of her, including images of her as a young woman with Mercury.