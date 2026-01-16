'Is That Michael Pacquiao?' The internet is obsessing over Manny Pacquiao's son after his striking new look set social media into a frenzy. As rumours of a possible nose job swirl online, many noticed something different on the young rapper and General Santos City councillor, with fans quick to point out his dramatic 'glow-up.'

Take a look at the viral before-and-after photos and see how the Pacquiao family's extraordinary success continues to keep them in the global spotlight—along with a closer look at the vast family fortune that has fuelled speculation about such a seemingly 'overnight' transformation.

Michael Pacquiao's New Look Goes Viral

The 24-year-old rapper and General Santos City councillor—who is also the son of legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao—has made headlines amid speculation that he may have gone under the knife for a rhinoplasty.

The rumours began after photos of Michael Pacquiao, appearing noticeably different and sporting what many described as a 'glow-up,' went viral across social media.

The images were posted on Instagram by Roize Royal on Tuesday, 13 January, showing Royal alongside the son of the boxing icon during Jinkee Pacquiao's birthday celebration.

Royal captioned the post: 'About last night... Madame Jinkee Pacquiao Birthday with Councillor Michael Pacquiao and Sir Manny Pacquiao.'

The photos—featuring both side and front-facing angles of Michael—quickly caught the attention of netizens, with many commenting on the apparent changes to his appearance.

Before and After Photos Spark Rhinoplasty Rumours

A side-by-side comparison of Michael Pacquiao's old and new photos has also made its way across social media, with news outlets drawing attention to the apparent differences.

In the older image, taken from his Facebook profile, subtle changes are noticeable. His nose appears slightly wider and shorter compared to the new photos, which have sparked rumours of a rhinoplasty—now, it looks slimmer and more elongated.

Additionally, the General Santos City councillor has updated his Instagram profile picture with a side-view shot, clearly showcasing his nose and further fuelling speculation about his transformation.

Social Media Reactions

As expected, social media has been abuzz with reactions to Michael Pacquiao's new look, with comments ranging from praise to criticism over his so-called 'glow-up'.

Speculation about the 24-year-old councillor and rapper quickly gained traction online.

On Instagram, one user remarked, 'So Michael got a nose job... He's extremely handsome and the nose really suits him,' while another added, 'He looks foreign now.'

A third jokingly commented, 'Tsk, not satisfied with Pacman's face.'

The conversation soon spilled over to Facebook, where several pages shared posts about the alleged transformation.

One user noted, 'The original look had more impact, but of course, it's his life and he's happy with the results,' while another argued, 'The old look was better.'

Others weighed in more casually, with one saying, 'He looks good though,' and another admitting, 'I think I still prefer the OG [original].'

Meanwhile, a video of Michael also made its way to Reddit. Reddit user Silver_Impact_7618 wrote, 'Did not recognise Michael Pacquiao initially. But for me, it looks good on him.'

In the comment section, one netizen highlighted the advantage of wealth, writing, 'From Filipino to Arab. From looking like Manny to looking like Mommy. That's the advantage of being really wealthy—you can forget your past by transforming into someone else.'

Pacquiao Clan's Family Fortune

Discussing the family fortune, it is precisely this wealth that has fueled speculation that Michael may have undergone a nose job, given how his transformation appears to have happened seemingly overnight.

As of 2026, the Pacquiao family's fortune is estimated at a staggering approximately ₱12.5 billion or £164 million ($220 million), built on Manny's legendary career earnings of over £373 million ($500 million).

Their massive wealth is anchored in a global real estate portfolio, including a £29 million ($39 million) resort-style mansion in Makati's Forbes Park and a £9.3 million ($12.5 million) estate in Beverly Hills.

Beyond boxing, the clan has diversified into a business empire spanning hospitality, agriculture, and even cryptocurrency with the 'PAC' Token.

This immense financial cushion allows the family to enjoy high-end luxury, from Jinkee's world-class Hermès collection to private jet travel across the globe.

Today, the family's wealth continues to grow as the younger generation, including Michael Pacquiao, ventures into their own professional and political careers.

While much of his wealth is tied to the family estate, Michael has established himself as a self-made multi-hyphenate.

Now a General Santos City councilor, he complements his stable political salary with a thriving career as a platinum-streaming rapper and a top-tier brand endorser for global names like Bench.

Furthermore, he has ventured into the business world by partnering with the House of Franchise, securing a foothold in the lucrative health and food industries.