A strange gift landed on rapper Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson's lap, which he claimed to be sent by his long-time rival Sean 'Diddy' Combs straight from the Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York.

In an Instagram post, the 'In da Club' rapper shared a photo of a huge bouquet of flowers with his name and address on the gift tag.

He added the caption, 'What kinda gay sh*t is this? Diddy send me flowers at club 11 LOL why all the four play get busy, you know I'm stupid.'

What's With the Flowers?

50 Cent did not share any evidence or post a reason why he believed the gift came from Diddy, who is currently serving his 50-month sentence for two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution.

Their rivalry reached a greater height after 50 Cent produced a new Netflix docuseries called Sean Combs: The Reckoning, featuring the days leading to his arrest in September 2024.

While there is no information on whether Combs was able to watch the documentary from his cell, there could still be a chance for the 'Bad Boy for Life' rapper to see his interview to promote the four-episode docuseries on ABC News.

Jackson clarified that he did not produce the documentary just because of their personal beef. Speaking with GQ, he said that he needed to speak up to stop the abuse culture in hip hop.

'If someone's not saying something, then you would assume that everybody in hip-hop is okay with what's going on because [other rappers] will say, "I ain't going to say nothing. I'm going to mind my business," because of a position that [Diddy] held in culture for so long, you understand? So [that] would leave me. Without me saying that I will do it, there's nobody there,' he said.

Diddy's Team Shared Their Side

Complex reached out to Diddy's team to verify if the flowers really came from the troubled hip hop mogul.

According to a spokesperson, the alleged sending of a gift from Diddy to 50 Cent 'didn't happen.' They also suggested that 'Perhaps someone played a joke in poor taste.'

Previously, Diddy's spokesperson slammed the Netflix docuseries, calling it a 'shameful hit piece.' He also said that what the streaming platform used was stolen footage that was never allowed to be released.

'As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work,' Engelmayer stated. 'It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson - a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs.'

Diddy's mum also described the docuseries as full of 'lies.' 'I am requesting that these distortions, falsehoods and misleading statements be publicly retracted,' Diddy's mother shared.

Netflix also hit back through its legal team. According to the streaming giant, 'The claims being made about Sean Combs: The Reckoning are false.

'The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix. The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained.'