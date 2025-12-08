Janice Combs, the mother of fallen hip hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, finally opened up about her thoughts regarding Netflix's latest docuseries, featuring the days leading to her son's arrest.

The convicted hip hop mogul's mother sent a written statement to Deadline to correct what she called 'lies' shown in Netflix's Sean Combs: The Reckoning, released on 2 December.

'These inaccuracies regarding my son Sean's upbringing and family life is intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation,' the Combs matriarch stated.

Janice's Thoughts

Diddy's mother, who appeared in almost all of her son's court hearings in Manhattan for his sex trafficking and RICO charges, believed that the docuseries produced by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson and directed by Alexandria Stapleton is filled with lies.

The Combs matriarch took offence on how the docuseries portrayed her as an abusive mother. She reiterated how she raised Diddy as a single mother, juggling three to four jobs to give him a comfortable life with quality education.

The 1991 NYC Stampede Tragedy

She also specified one segment that claimed Diddy once hurt her physically.

'The allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrows that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false,' the former schoolbus driver and single mum said regarding one of the most talked-about scenes in the docuseries.

The older Combs said that the incident in New York City, when an event promoted by Diddy became overcrowded and uncontrollable, to the point of killing nine people and injuring 30 others, was very sad for their entire family.

She added that Burrows was only using the tragedy and injecting fake narratives to get Bad Boy Records from her son is 'wrong, outrageous and past offensive.'

Burrows, Diddy's former friend and colleague, said in the four-part documentary that he saw Janice asking her son about his future. The high-profile music producer just left school at that time, and then the stampede tragedy happened.

'She's like, 'Did he make the right decision?' And I saw him put his hands on her. Call her a b***ch and slapped her,' Burrowes stated in front of the camera.

She reiterated that the 'Bad Boy for Life' rapper has been a dutiful son who always made sure that she was well taken care of, especially in her medical and financial needs.

'I am requesting that these distortions, falsehoods and misleading statements be publicly retracted.'

Diddy's Camp Share the Same Sentiment

A day before the docuseries premiered, Diddy's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, slammed the project and called it a 'shameful hit piece.'

The spokesperson also criticised how Netflix allowed its client's longtime rival, 50 Cent, to produce the show.

'For Netflix to give his life story to someone who has publicly attacked him for decades feels like an unnecessary and deeply personal affront,' Engelmayer said in a statement obtained by People.

The PR expert also claimed that all the allegations about Diddy were one-sided narratives fed to the public by his enemy.

Netflix has yet to release a statement regarding Mrs Combs requests at the moment.