Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former assistant reiterated her claims about receiving threats from the hip hop mogul just because she is connected to record producer Suge Knight in Netflix's new docu-series.

In 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning,' Combs' ex-assistant Capricorn Clark dropped explosive claims about the convicted rapper whom she worked with from 2004 to 2012.

Clark's Revelations

The former assistant started her narration by describing a bizarre incident during her first day at work, which she kept to herself for almost 20 years.

'I know you Puff. I know you hide things well. I know you bury things well. I know you lie well,' Clark said in the Netflix docuseries.

Clark revealed that her day started normal, then it became more interesting as the day progressed. She said that Diddy was with her during the day, telling her what needed to be done.

During that night, things started to shift dramatically when her boss took her to Central Park together with the head of his security group.

She said that Diddy told her that he learned about her connection with Suge Knight, since her best friend is Knight's baby mama. She recalled what Diddy told her that night.

'Hey, I didn't know you had anything to do with Suge. Like if something happens, I'm gonna have to kill you,' Diddy allegedly told her.

She also said that the 'Bad Boy for Life' rapper even described what he would do to her. 'You will be in a dark park and there will be no one around. If this shit goes left... and I'm telling you, I'm telling you. Like, we're just gonna do it like this so you really understand.'

Clark said that she never told anyone about the threat, even the police.

She also explained that she was able to tolerate Diddy's personality because she grew up with intense people, like her cocaine-addicted mother.

The ex-assistant also said that the convicted rapper was 'very good at mental games' and skilled in attacking a person's fears.

Diddy had not released any statement about Clark's claims, but his legal team denied any claims mentioned in the controversial docuseries, produced by one of his long-time nemesis, 50 Cent.

Netflix Stands By the Docuseries

After Combs' team sent a cease-and-desist order for the airing of the biographical series, the streaming platform provider defended their show and claimed that it does not contain anything illegal.

'The claims being made about Sean Combs: The Reckoning are false. The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix,' a spokesperson from Netflix told Us Weekly on Tuesday, 2 December, the date of the series' premiere. 'The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained. This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution. Curtis Jackson [50 Cent] is an executive producer but does not have creative control. No one was paid to participate.'

'Mr Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way,' the Netflix rep added. 'It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.'

Netflix has been airing the docuseries since Tuesday, 2 December.